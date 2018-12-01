|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|23
|16
|6
|1
|0
|33
|79
|63
|Bridgeport
|23
|12
|7
|3
|1
|28
|74
|76
|Springfield
|20
|12
|6
|0
|2
|26
|76
|63
|Lehigh Valley
|20
|12
|6
|1
|1
|26
|81
|70
|Hartford
|23
|11
|9
|1
|2
|25
|73
|80
|Providence
|21
|10
|8
|3
|0
|23
|70
|64
|WB/Scranton
|23
|9
|10
|3
|1
|22
|71
|72
|Hershey
|22
|9
|12
|0
|1
|19
|53
|72
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|21
|13
|6
|2
|0
|28
|72
|65
|Syracuse
|19
|12
|5
|2
|0
|26
|73
|53
|Cleveland
|22
|11
|8
|3
|0
|25
|71
|80
|Binghamton
|23
|10
|10
|3
|0
|23
|64
|78
|Toronto
|20
|9
|7
|2
|2
|22
|84
|82
|Utica
|24
|10
|12
|1
|1
|22
|70
|89
|Belleville
|23
|10
|12
|1
|0
|21
|71
|78
|Laval
|24
|8
|13
|2
|1
|19
|62
|68
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|24
|14
|7
|3
|0
|31
|68
|62
|Iowa
|21
|12
|4
|3
|2
|29
|75
|53
|Grand Rapids
|22
|13
|7
|0
|2
|28
|73
|68
|Chicago
|21
|10
|8
|2
|1
|23
|79
|71
|Rockford
|23
|9
|9
|1
|4
|23
|53
|67
|Manitoba
|21
|10
|10
|1
|0
|21
|55
|68
|Texas
|20
|9
|9
|1
|1
|20
|75
|68
|San Antonio
|23
|9
|14
|0
|0
|18
|58
|70
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|18
|12
|3
|1
|2
|27
|64
|41
|Tucson
|18
|11
|5
|1
|1
|24
|65
|58
|Colorado
|20
|10
|7
|3
|0
|23
|61
|67
|Stockton
|23
|11
|11
|1
|0
|23
|80
|95
|Ontario
|19
|8
|8
|2
|1
|19
|67
|79
|Bakersfield
|17
|9
|8
|0
|0
|18
|60
|54
|San Diego
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|61
|64
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 2
Toronto 5, Cleveland 4, OT
WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 1
Binghamton 4, Utica 2
Springfield 5, Bridgeport 2
Laval 2, Belleville 1
Manitoba 5, San Diego 1
Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2
Belleville 4, Utica 2
Cleveland 4, Syracuse 3, OT
Grand Rapids 4, San Antonio 3
Providence 2, Charlotte 1
Rochester 1, WB/Scranton 0
Lehigh Valley 3, Laval 2, OT
Texas 4, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 3, Iowa 2, SO
San Diego 2, Manitoba 1
Stockton 4, Ontario 2
Syracuse 5, Cleveland 3
Utica 5, Laval 4
Toronto 7, WB/Scranton 4
Grand Rapids 6, Texas 3
Hartford 5, Charlotte 3
Lehigh Valley 4, Belleville 2
Milwaukee 3, Rockford 0
Providence 2, Bridgeport 1, OT
Springfield 4, Hershey 2
Binghamton 3, Rochester 0
San Antonio 5, Chicago 3
San Jose 6, Stockton 4
Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Providence at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
