All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 23 16 6 1 0 33 79 63 Bridgeport 23 12 7 3 1 28 74 76 Springfield 20 12 6 0 2 26 76 63 Lehigh Valley 20 12 6 1 1 26 81 70 Hartford 23 11 9 1 2 25 73 80 Providence 21 10 8 3 0 23 70 64 WB/Scranton 23 9 10 3 1 22 71 72 Hershey 22 9 12 0 1 19 53 72 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 21 13 6 2 0 28 72 65 Syracuse 19 12 5 2 0 26 73 53 Cleveland 22 11 8 3 0 25 71 80 Binghamton 23 10 10 3 0 23 64 78 Toronto 20 9 7 2 2 22 84 82 Utica 24 10 12 1 1 22 70 89 Belleville 23 10 12 1 0 21 71 78 Laval 24 8 13 2 1 19 62 68 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 24 14 7 3 0 31 68 62 Iowa 21 12 4 3 2 29 75 53 Grand Rapids 22 13 7 0 2 28 73 68 Chicago 21 10 8 2 1 23 79 71 Rockford 23 9 9 1 4 23 53 67 Manitoba 21 10 10 1 0 21 55 68 Texas 20 9 9 1 1 20 75 68 San Antonio 23 9 14 0 0 18 58 70 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 18 12 3 1 2 27 64 41 Tucson 18 11 5 1 1 24 65 58 Colorado 20 10 7 3 0 23 61 67 Stockton 23 11 11 1 0 23 80 95 Ontario 19 8 8 2 1 19 67 79 Bakersfield 17 9 8 0 0 18 60 54 San Diego 17 8 7 1 1 18 61 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 2

Toronto 5, Cleveland 4, OT

Advertisement

WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 1

Binghamton 4, Utica 2

Springfield 5, Bridgeport 2

Laval 2, Belleville 1

Manitoba 5, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Games

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2

Friday’s Games

Belleville 4, Utica 2

Cleveland 4, Syracuse 3, OT

Grand Rapids 4, San Antonio 3

Providence 2, Charlotte 1

Rochester 1, WB/Scranton 0

Lehigh Valley 3, Laval 2, OT

Texas 4, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 3, Iowa 2, SO

San Diego 2, Manitoba 1

Stockton 4, Ontario 2

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 5, Cleveland 3

Utica 5, Laval 4

Toronto 7, WB/Scranton 4

Grand Rapids 6, Texas 3

Hartford 5, Charlotte 3

Lehigh Valley 4, Belleville 2

Milwaukee 3, Rockford 0

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1, OT

Springfield 4, Hershey 2

Binghamton 3, Rochester 0

San Antonio 5, Chicago 3

San Jose 6, Stockton 4

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.