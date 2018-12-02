Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

December 2, 2018 2:28 am
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 23 16 6 1 0 33 79 63
Bridgeport 23 12 7 3 1 28 74 76
Springfield 20 12 6 0 2 26 76 63
Lehigh Valley 20 12 6 1 1 26 81 70
Hartford 23 11 9 1 2 25 73 80
Providence 21 10 8 3 0 23 70 64
WB/Scranton 23 9 10 3 1 22 71 72
Hershey 22 9 12 0 1 19 53 72
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 21 13 6 2 0 28 72 65
Syracuse 19 12 5 2 0 26 73 53
Cleveland 22 11 8 3 0 25 71 80
Binghamton 23 10 10 3 0 23 64 78
Toronto 20 9 7 2 2 22 84 82
Utica 24 10 12 1 1 22 70 89
Belleville 23 10 12 1 0 21 71 78
Laval 24 8 13 2 1 19 62 68
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 22 13 4 3 2 31 78 55
Milwaukee 24 14 7 3 0 31 68 62
Grand Rapids 22 13 7 0 2 28 73 68
Chicago 21 10 8 2 1 23 79 71
Rockford 23 9 9 1 4 23 53 67
Manitoba 22 10 11 1 0 21 55 72
Texas 20 9 9 1 1 20 75 68
San Antonio 23 9 14 0 0 18 58 70
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 18 12 3 1 2 27 64 41
Tucson 18 11 5 1 1 24 65 58
Colorado 21 10 7 3 1 24 63 70
Stockton 23 11 11 1 0 23 80 95
Bakersfield 18 10 8 0 0 20 64 54
Ontario 19 8 8 2 1 19 67 79
San Diego 17 8 7 1 1 18 61 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Belleville 4, Utica 2

Cleveland 4, Syracuse 3, OT

Grand Rapids 4, San Antonio 3

Providence 2, Charlotte 1

Rochester 1, WB/Scranton 0

Lehigh Valley 3, Laval 2, OT

Texas 4, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 3, Iowa 2, SO

San Diego 2, Manitoba 1

Stockton 4, Ontario 2

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 5, Cleveland 3

Utica 5, Laval 4

Toronto 7, WB/Scranton 4

Grand Rapids 6, Texas 3

Hartford 5, Charlotte 3

Lehigh Valley 4, Belleville 2

Milwaukee 3, Rockford 0

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1, OT

Springfield 4, Hershey 2

Binghamton 3, Rochester 0

San Antonio 5, Chicago 3

San Jose 6, Stockton 4

Iowa 3, Colorado 2, SO

Bakersfield 4, Manitoba 0

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

