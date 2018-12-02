|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|24
|17
|6
|1
|0
|35
|82
|65
|Bridgeport
|24
|13
|7
|3
|1
|30
|79
|80
|Lehigh Valley
|21
|13
|6
|1
|1
|28
|86
|72
|Springfield
|21
|12
|6
|1
|2
|27
|80
|68
|Hartford
|23
|11
|9
|1
|2
|25
|73
|80
|Providence
|22
|10
|8
|4
|0
|24
|72
|67
|WB/Scranton
|23
|9
|10
|3
|1
|22
|71
|72
|Hershey
|23
|10
|12
|0
|1
|21
|59
|75
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|21
|13
|6
|2
|0
|28
|72
|65
|Syracuse
|19
|12
|5
|2
|0
|26
|73
|53
|Cleveland
|22
|11
|8
|3
|0
|25
|71
|80
|Binghamton
|24
|10
|11
|3
|0
|23
|67
|84
|Toronto
|21
|9
|8
|2
|2
|22
|86
|87
|Utica
|24
|10
|12
|1
|1
|22
|70
|89
|Belleville
|23
|10
|12
|1
|0
|21
|71
|78
|Laval
|24
|8
|13
|2
|1
|19
|62
|68
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|22
|13
|4
|3
|2
|31
|78
|55
|Milwaukee
|24
|14
|7
|3
|0
|31
|68
|62
|Grand Rapids
|22
|13
|7
|0
|2
|28
|73
|68
|Rockford
|24
|10
|9
|1
|4
|25
|56
|69
|Chicago
|22
|10
|9
|2
|1
|23
|83
|78
|Texas
|21
|10
|9
|1
|1
|22
|82
|72
|Manitoba
|22
|10
|11
|1
|0
|21
|55
|72
|San Antonio
|24
|9
|14
|1
|0
|19
|60
|73
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|18
|12
|3
|1
|2
|27
|64
|41
|Tucson
|19
|11
|5
|2
|1
|25
|69
|63
|Colorado
|21
|10
|7
|3
|1
|24
|63
|70
|Stockton
|23
|11
|11
|1
|0
|23
|80
|95
|Ontario
|20
|9
|8
|2
|1
|21
|72
|83
|Bakersfield
|18
|10
|8
|0
|0
|20
|64
|54
|San Diego
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|61
|64
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Belleville 4, Utica 2
Cleveland 4, Syracuse 3, OT
Grand Rapids 4, San Antonio 3
Providence 2, Charlotte 1
Rochester 1, WB/Scranton 0
Lehigh Valley 3, Laval 2, OT
Texas 4, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 3, Iowa 2, SO
San Diego 2, Manitoba 1
Stockton 4, Ontario 2
Syracuse 5, Cleveland 3
Utica 5, Laval 4
Toronto 7, WB/Scranton 4
Grand Rapids 6, Texas 3
Hartford 5, Charlotte 3
Lehigh Valley 4, Belleville 2
Milwaukee 3, Rockford 0
Providence 2, Bridgeport 1, OT
Springfield 4, Hershey 2
Binghamton 3, Rochester 0
San Antonio 5, Chicago 3
San Jose 6, Stockton 4
Iowa 3, Colorado 2, SO
Bakersfield 4, Manitoba 0
Bridgeport 5, Springfield 4, OT
Charlotte 3, Providence 2, OT
Lehigh Valley 5, Toronto 2
Hershey 6, Binghamton 3
Rockford 3, San Antonio 2, OT
Texas 7, Chicago 4
Ontario 5, Tucson 4, OT
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Providence at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.