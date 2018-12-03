All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 24 17 6 1 0 35 82 65 Bridgeport 24 13 7 3 1 30 79 80 Lehigh Valley 21 13 6 1 1 28 86 72 Springfield 21 12 6 1 2 27 80 68 Hartford 23 11 9 1 2 25 73 80 Providence 22 10 8 4 0 24 72 67 WB/Scranton 23 9 10 3 1 22 71 72 Hershey 23 10 12 0 1 21 59 75 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 21 13 6 2 0 28 72 65 Syracuse 19 12 5 2 0 26 73 53 Cleveland 22 11 8 3 0 25 71 80 Binghamton 24 10 11 3 0 23 67 84 Toronto 21 9 8 2 2 22 86 87 Utica 24 10 12 1 1 22 70 89 Belleville 23 10 12 1 0 21 71 78 Laval 24 8 13 2 1 19 62 68 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 22 13 4 3 2 31 78 55 Milwaukee 24 14 7 3 0 31 68 62 Grand Rapids 22 13 7 0 2 28 73 68 Rockford 24 10 9 1 4 25 56 69 Chicago 22 10 9 2 1 23 83 78 Texas 21 10 9 1 1 22 82 72 Manitoba 22 10 11 1 0 21 55 72 San Antonio 24 9 14 1 0 19 60 73 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 18 12 3 1 2 27 64 41 Tucson 19 11 5 2 1 25 69 63 Colorado 21 10 7 3 1 24 63 70 Stockton 23 11 11 1 0 23 80 95 Ontario 20 9 8 2 1 21 72 83 Bakersfield 18 10 8 0 0 20 64 54 San Diego 17 8 7 1 1 18 61 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids 6, Texas 3

Hartford 5, Charlotte 3

Lehigh Valley 4, Belleville 2

Milwaukee 3, Rockford 0

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1, OT

Springfield 4, Hershey 2

Binghamton 3, Rochester 0

San Antonio 5, Chicago 3

San Jose 6, Stockton 4

Iowa 3, Colorado 2, SO

Bakersfield 4, Manitoba 0

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 5, Springfield 4, OT

Charlotte 3, Providence 2, OT

Lehigh Valley 5, Toronto 2

Hershey 6, Binghamton 3

Rockford 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Texas 7, Chicago 4

Ontario 5, Tucson 4, OT

Monday’s Games

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

