All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 24 17 6 1 0 35 82 65 Bridgeport 25 14 7 3 1 32 81 81 Lehigh Valley 22 13 7 1 1 28 87 77 Springfield 21 12 6 1 2 27 80 68 Providence 23 11 8 4 0 26 77 67 Hartford 24 11 10 1 2 25 74 82 WB/Scranton 23 9 10 3 1 22 71 72 Hershey 23 10 12 0 1 21 59 75 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 22 14 6 2 0 30 77 67 Cleveland 23 12 8 3 0 27 76 81 Syracuse 19 12 5 2 0 26 73 53 Binghamton 24 10 11 3 0 23 67 84 Toronto 22 9 9 2 2 22 86 92 Utica 25 10 13 1 1 22 72 94 Belleville 23 10 12 1 0 21 71 78 Laval 24 8 13 2 1 19 62 68 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 22 13 4 3 2 31 78 55 Milwaukee 24 14 7 3 0 31 68 62 Grand Rapids 23 14 7 0 2 30 77 70 Rockford 24 10 9 1 4 25 56 69 Chicago 22 10 9 2 1 23 83 78 Texas 21 10 9 1 1 22 82 72 Manitoba 22 10 11 1 0 21 55 72 San Antonio 25 9 15 1 0 19 62 77 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 19 13 3 1 2 29 69 44 Tucson 19 11 5 2 1 25 69 63 Colorado 21 10 7 3 1 24 63 70 Stockton 23 11 11 1 0 23 80 95 Ontario 20 9 8 2 1 21 72 83 Bakersfield 18 10 8 0 0 20 64 54 San Diego 18 8 8 1 1 18 64 69

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

San Jose 5, San Diego 3

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 2, Hartford 1

Advertisement

Grand Rapids 4, San Antonio 2

Providence 5, Toronto 0

Cleveland 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Rochester 5, Utica 2

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Providence at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.