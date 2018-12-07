|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|25
|18
|6
|1
|0
|37
|89
|69
|Bridgeport
|25
|14
|7
|3
|1
|32
|81
|81
|Lehigh Valley
|22
|13
|7
|1
|1
|28
|87
|77
|Springfield
|22
|12
|7
|1
|2
|27
|82
|73
|Providence
|24
|11
|9
|4
|0
|26
|78
|69
|Hartford
|25
|11
|11
|1
|2
|25
|78
|89
|WB/Scranton
|23
|9
|10
|3
|1
|22
|71
|72
|Hershey
|23
|10
|12
|0
|1
|21
|59
|75
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|23
|15
|6
|2
|0
|32
|79
|68
|Cleveland
|23
|12
|8
|3
|0
|27
|76
|81
|Syracuse
|19
|12
|5
|2
|0
|26
|73
|53
|Utica
|26
|11
|13
|1
|1
|24
|77
|96
|Belleville
|24
|11
|12
|1
|0
|23
|78
|80
|Binghamton
|24
|10
|11
|3
|0
|23
|67
|84
|Toronto
|22
|9
|9
|2
|2
|22
|86
|92
|Laval
|25
|8
|14
|2
|1
|19
|64
|75
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|23
|13
|4
|4
|2
|32
|81
|59
|Milwaukee
|25
|14
|8
|3
|0
|31
|69
|67
|Grand Rapids
|23
|14
|7
|0
|2
|30
|77
|70
|Chicago
|23
|11
|9
|2
|1
|25
|87
|81
|Rockford
|24
|10
|9
|1
|4
|25
|56
|69
|Texas
|22
|11
|9
|1
|1
|24
|87
|73
|Manitoba
|23
|10
|12
|1
|0
|21
|58
|76
|San Antonio
|25
|9
|15
|1
|0
|19
|62
|77
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|19
|13
|3
|1
|2
|29
|69
|44
|Tucson
|20
|12
|5
|2
|1
|27
|74
|65
|Colorado
|21
|10
|7
|3
|1
|24
|63
|70
|Stockton
|23
|11
|11
|1
|0
|23
|80
|95
|Bakersfield
|19
|11
|8
|0
|0
|22
|68
|57
|Ontario
|20
|9
|8
|2
|1
|21
|72
|83
|San Diego
|19
|8
|9
|1
|1
|18
|66
|74
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Bridgeport 2, Hartford 1
Grand Rapids 4, San Antonio 2
Providence 5, Toronto 0
Cleveland 5, Lehigh Valley 1
Rochester 5, Utica 2
Chicago 4, Iowa 3, OT
Texas 5, Milwaukee 1
Bakersfield 4, Manitoba 3
Tucson 5, San Diego 2
Belleville 7, Laval 2
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Utica 5, Springfield 2
Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester 2, Providence 1
Charlotte 7, Hartford 4
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Providence at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Binghamton at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.
