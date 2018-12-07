Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

December 7, 2018
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 25 18 6 1 0 37 89 69
Bridgeport 25 14 7 3 1 32 81 81
Lehigh Valley 22 13 7 1 1 28 87 77
Springfield 22 12 7 1 2 27 82 73
Providence 24 11 9 4 0 26 78 69
Hartford 25 11 11 1 2 25 78 89
WB/Scranton 23 9 10 3 1 22 71 72
Hershey 23 10 12 0 1 21 59 75
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 23 15 6 2 0 32 79 68
Cleveland 23 12 8 3 0 27 76 81
Syracuse 19 12 5 2 0 26 73 53
Utica 26 11 13 1 1 24 77 96
Belleville 24 11 12 1 0 23 78 80
Binghamton 24 10 11 3 0 23 67 84
Toronto 22 9 9 2 2 22 86 92
Laval 25 8 14 2 1 19 64 75
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 23 13 4 4 2 32 81 59
Milwaukee 25 14 8 3 0 31 69 67
Grand Rapids 23 14 7 0 2 30 77 70
Chicago 23 11 9 2 1 25 87 81
Rockford 24 10 9 1 4 25 56 69
Texas 22 11 9 1 1 24 87 73
Manitoba 23 10 12 1 0 21 58 76
San Antonio 25 9 15 1 0 19 62 77
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 19 13 3 1 2 29 69 44
Tucson 20 12 5 2 1 27 74 65
Colorado 21 10 7 3 1 24 63 70
Stockton 23 11 11 1 0 23 80 95
Bakersfield 19 11 8 0 0 22 68 57
Ontario 20 9 8 2 1 21 72 83
San Diego 19 8 9 1 1 18 66 74

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 2, Hartford 1

Grand Rapids 4, San Antonio 2

Providence 5, Toronto 0

Cleveland 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Rochester 5, Utica 2

Chicago 4, Iowa 3, OT

Texas 5, Milwaukee 1

Bakersfield 4, Manitoba 3

Tucson 5, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Belleville 7, Laval 2

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica 5, Springfield 2

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester 2, Providence 1

Charlotte 7, Hartford 4

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Providence at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

