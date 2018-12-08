All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 25 18 6 1 0 37 89 69 Bridgeport 25 14 7 3 1 32 81 81 Lehigh Valley 23 14 7 1 1 30 88 77 Springfield 22 12 7 1 2 27 82 73 Providence 24 11 9 4 0 26 78 69 Hartford 25 11 11 1 2 25 78 89 WB/Scranton 24 10 10 3 1 24 72 72 Hershey 24 10 13 0 1 21 59 76 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 23 15 6 2 0 32 79 68 Syracuse 20 13 5 2 0 28 78 53 Cleveland 24 12 9 3 0 27 76 82 Utica 26 11 13 1 1 24 77 96 Belleville 24 11 12 1 0 23 78 80 Binghamton 25 10 12 3 0 23 67 89 Toronto 22 9 9 2 2 22 86 92 Laval 25 8 14 2 1 19 64 75 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 24 13 5 4 2 32 85 64 Grand Rapids 24 14 7 1 2 31 79 73 Milwaukee 26 14 9 3 0 31 71 70 Chicago 24 12 9 2 1 27 92 85 Rockford 25 11 9 1 4 27 59 71 Texas 23 12 9 1 1 26 90 75 Manitoba 23 10 12 1 0 21 58 76 San Antonio 25 9 15 1 0 19 62 77 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 19 13 3 1 2 29 69 44 Tucson 21 13 5 2 1 29 78 68 Colorado 22 11 7 3 1 26 65 70 Stockton 23 11 11 1 0 23 80 95 Bakersfield 19 11 8 0 0 22 68 57 Ontario 21 9 8 2 2 22 75 87 San Diego 20 8 10 1 1 18 66 76

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 2, Hartford 1

Grand Rapids 4, San Antonio 2

Providence 5, Toronto 0

Cleveland 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Rochester 5, Utica 2

Chicago 4, Iowa 3, OT

Texas 5, Milwaukee 1

Bakersfield 4, Manitoba 3

Tucson 5, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Belleville 7, Laval 2

Syracuse 5, Binghamton 0

Utica 5, Springfield 2

Lehigh Valley 1, Hershey 0

Rochester 2, Providence 1

WB/Scranton 1, Cleveland 0

Charlotte 7, Hartford 4

Chicago 5, Iowa 4

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT

Texas 3, Milwaukee 2

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson 4, Ontario 3, SO

Manitoba at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Providence at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

