The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AHL At A Glance

December 8, 2018 5:56 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 25 18 6 1 0 37 89 69
Bridgeport 26 14 8 3 1 32 82 84
Lehigh Valley 23 14 7 1 1 30 88 77
Springfield 22 12 7 1 2 27 82 73
Providence 24 11 9 4 0 26 78 69
WB/Scranton 25 11 10 3 1 26 75 73
Hartford 25 11 11 1 2 25 78 89
Hershey 24 10 13 0 1 21 59 76
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 23 15 6 2 0 32 79 68
Syracuse 20 13 5 2 0 28 78 53
Cleveland 24 12 9 3 0 27 76 82
Utica 26 11 13 1 1 24 77 96
Belleville 24 11 12 1 0 23 78 80
Binghamton 25 10 12 3 0 23 67 89
Toronto 22 9 9 2 2 22 86 92
Laval 25 8 14 2 1 19 64 75
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 24 13 5 4 2 32 85 64
Grand Rapids 24 14 7 1 2 31 79 73
Milwaukee 26 14 9 3 0 31 71 70
Chicago 24 12 9 2 1 27 92 85
Rockford 25 11 9 1 4 27 59 71
Texas 23 12 9 1 1 26 90 75
Manitoba 24 11 12 1 0 23 60 77
San Antonio 25 9 15 1 0 19 62 77
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 19 13 3 1 2 29 69 44
Tucson 21 13 5 2 1 29 78 68
Colorado 22 11 7 3 1 26 65 70
Stockton 24 11 12 1 0 23 81 97
Bakersfield 19 11 8 0 0 22 68 57
Ontario 21 9 8 2 2 22 75 87
San Diego 20 8 10 1 1 18 66 76

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 2, Hartford 1

Grand Rapids 4, San Antonio 2

Providence 5, Toronto 0

Cleveland 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Rochester 5, Utica 2

Chicago 4, Iowa 3, OT

Texas 5, Milwaukee 1

Bakersfield 4, Manitoba 3

Tucson 5, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Belleville 7, Laval 2

Syracuse 5, Binghamton 0

Utica 5, Springfield 2

Lehigh Valley 1, Hershey 0

Rochester 2, Providence 1

WB/Scranton 1, Cleveland 0

Charlotte 7, Hartford 4

Chicago 5, Iowa 4

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT

Texas 3, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 2, San Diego 0

Tucson 4, Ontario 3, SO

Manitoba 2, Stockton 1

Saturday’s Games

WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 1

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Providence at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

