All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 26 19 6 1 0 39 94 73 Bridgeport 26 14 8 3 1 32 82 84 Lehigh Valley 24 14 8 1 1 30 90 81 Springfield 23 12 7 2 2 28 86 78 Providence 25 11 10 4 0 26 80 72 WB/Scranton 25 11 10 3 1 26 75 73 Hartford 26 11 12 1 2 25 81 95 Hershey 25 11 13 0 1 23 65 79 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 24 16 6 2 0 34 83 71 Cleveland 25 13 9 3 0 29 80 84 Syracuse 21 13 6 2 0 28 81 57 Utica 27 12 13 1 1 26 84 100 Belleville 25 12 12 1 0 25 81 82 Toronto 23 9 9 3 2 23 89 96 Binghamton 26 10 13 3 0 23 71 96 Laval 26 9 14 2 1 21 68 78 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 25 14 5 4 2 34 90 66 Grand Rapids 25 14 8 1 2 31 81 78 Milwaukee 26 14 9 3 0 31 71 70 Chicago 25 13 9 2 1 29 96 85 Rockford 26 11 10 1 4 27 59 75 Texas 23 12 9 1 1 26 90 75 Manitoba 24 11 12 1 0 23 60 77 San Antonio 25 9 15 1 0 19 62 77 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 19 13 3 1 2 29 69 44 Tucson 21 13 5 2 1 29 78 68 Colorado 22 11 7 3 1 26 65 70 Stockton 24 11 12 1 0 23 81 97 Bakersfield 19 11 8 0 0 22 68 57 Ontario 21 9 8 2 2 22 75 87 San Diego 20 8 10 1 1 18 66 76

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 2, Hartford 1

Grand Rapids 4, San Antonio 2

Advertisement

Providence 5, Toronto 0

Cleveland 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Rochester 5, Utica 2

Chicago 4, Iowa 3, OT

Texas 5, Milwaukee 1

Bakersfield 4, Manitoba 3

Tucson 5, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Belleville 7, Laval 2

Syracuse 5, Binghamton 0

Utica 5, Springfield 2

Lehigh Valley 1, Hershey 0

Rochester 2, Providence 1

WB/Scranton 1, Cleveland 0

Charlotte 7, Hartford 4

Chicago 5, Iowa 4

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT

Texas 3, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 2, San Diego 0

Tucson 4, Ontario 3, SO

Manitoba 2, Stockton 1

Saturday’s Games

WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 1

Laval 4, Toronto 3, OT

Belleville 3, Providence 2

Chicago 4, Rockford 0

Hershey 6, Hartford 3

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

Charlotte 5, Springfield 4, OT

Cleveland 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Utica 7, Binghamton 4

Iowa 5, Grand Rapids 2

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.