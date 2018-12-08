|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|26
|19
|6
|1
|0
|39
|94
|73
|Bridgeport
|26
|14
|8
|3
|1
|32
|82
|84
|Lehigh Valley
|24
|14
|8
|1
|1
|30
|90
|81
|Springfield
|23
|12
|7
|2
|2
|28
|86
|78
|Providence
|25
|11
|10
|4
|0
|26
|80
|72
|WB/Scranton
|25
|11
|10
|3
|1
|26
|75
|73
|Hartford
|26
|11
|12
|1
|2
|25
|81
|95
|Hershey
|25
|11
|13
|0
|1
|23
|65
|79
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|24
|16
|6
|2
|0
|34
|83
|71
|Cleveland
|25
|13
|9
|3
|0
|29
|80
|84
|Syracuse
|21
|13
|6
|2
|0
|28
|81
|57
|Utica
|27
|12
|13
|1
|1
|26
|84
|100
|Belleville
|25
|12
|12
|1
|0
|25
|81
|82
|Toronto
|23
|9
|9
|3
|2
|23
|89
|96
|Binghamton
|26
|10
|13
|3
|0
|23
|71
|96
|Laval
|26
|9
|14
|2
|1
|21
|68
|78
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|25
|14
|5
|4
|2
|34
|90
|66
|Milwaukee
|27
|14
|9
|4
|0
|32
|72
|72
|Grand Rapids
|25
|14
|8
|1
|2
|31
|81
|78
|Chicago
|25
|13
|9
|2
|1
|29
|96
|85
|Rockford
|26
|11
|10
|1
|4
|27
|59
|75
|Texas
|23
|12
|9
|1
|1
|26
|90
|75
|Manitoba
|25
|11
|12
|2
|0
|24
|62
|80
|San Antonio
|26
|10
|15
|1
|0
|21
|64
|78
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|19
|13
|3
|1
|2
|29
|69
|44
|Tucson
|21
|13
|5
|2
|1
|29
|78
|68
|Colorado
|22
|11
|7
|3
|1
|26
|65
|70
|Stockton
|25
|12
|12
|1
|0
|25
|84
|99
|Bakersfield
|19
|11
|8
|0
|0
|22
|68
|57
|Ontario
|21
|9
|8
|2
|2
|22
|75
|87
|San Diego
|20
|8
|10
|1
|1
|18
|66
|76
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Bridgeport 2, Hartford 1
Grand Rapids 4, San Antonio 2
Providence 5, Toronto 0
Cleveland 5, Lehigh Valley 1
Rochester 5, Utica 2
Chicago 4, Iowa 3, OT
Texas 5, Milwaukee 1
Bakersfield 4, Manitoba 3
Tucson 5, San Diego 2
Belleville 7, Laval 2
Syracuse 5, Binghamton 0
Utica 5, Springfield 2
Lehigh Valley 1, Hershey 0
Rochester 2, Providence 1
WB/Scranton 1, Cleveland 0
Charlotte 7, Hartford 4
Chicago 5, Iowa 4
Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT
Texas 3, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 2, San Diego 0
Tucson 4, Ontario 3, SO
Manitoba 2, Stockton 1
WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 1
Laval 4, Toronto 3, OT
Belleville 3, Providence 2
Chicago 4, Rockford 0
Hershey 6, Hartford 3
Rochester 4, Syracuse 3
Charlotte 5, Springfield 4, OT
Cleveland 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Utica 7, Binghamton 4
Iowa 5, Grand Rapids 2
San Antonio 2, Milwaukee 1, OT
Stockton 3, Manitoba 2, OT
Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Binghamton at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.