|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|26
|19
|6
|1
|0
|39
|94
|73
|Bridgeport
|26
|14
|8
|3
|1
|32
|82
|84
|Lehigh Valley
|24
|14
|8
|1
|1
|30
|90
|81
|Springfield
|24
|13
|7
|2
|2
|30
|91
|79
|Providence
|25
|11
|10
|4
|0
|26
|80
|72
|WB/Scranton
|25
|11
|10
|3
|1
|26
|75
|73
|Hartford
|26
|11
|12
|1
|2
|25
|81
|95
|Hershey
|25
|11
|13
|0
|1
|23
|65
|79
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|24
|16
|6
|2
|0
|34
|83
|71
|Cleveland
|25
|13
|9
|3
|0
|29
|80
|84
|Syracuse
|21
|13
|6
|2
|0
|28
|81
|57
|Belleville
|26
|12
|12
|2
|0
|26
|81
|83
|Utica
|27
|12
|13
|1
|1
|26
|84
|100
|Toronto
|24
|10
|9
|3
|2
|25
|90
|96
|Binghamton
|27
|10
|14
|3
|0
|23
|72
|101
|Laval
|26
|9
|14
|2
|1
|21
|68
|78
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|25
|14
|5
|4
|2
|34
|90
|66
|Milwaukee
|27
|14
|9
|4
|0
|32
|72
|72
|Grand Rapids
|25
|14
|8
|1
|2
|31
|81
|78
|Chicago
|25
|13
|9
|2
|1
|29
|96
|85
|Rockford
|26
|11
|10
|1
|4
|27
|59
|75
|Texas
|23
|12
|9
|1
|1
|26
|90
|75
|Manitoba
|25
|11
|12
|2
|0
|24
|62
|80
|San Antonio
|26
|10
|15
|1
|0
|21
|64
|78
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|20
|14
|3
|1
|2
|31
|73
|46
|Tucson
|22
|14
|5
|2
|1
|31
|83
|68
|Colorado
|23
|12
|7
|3
|1
|28
|69
|73
|Stockton
|25
|12
|12
|1
|0
|25
|84
|99
|Bakersfield
|20
|11
|9
|0
|0
|22
|70
|61
|Ontario
|22
|9
|9
|2
|2
|22
|75
|92
|San Diego
|21
|8
|11
|1
|1
|18
|69
|80
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Belleville 7, Laval 2
Syracuse 5, Binghamton 0
Utica 5, Springfield 2
Lehigh Valley 1, Hershey 0
Rochester 2, Providence 1
WB/Scranton 1, Cleveland 0
Charlotte 7, Hartford 4
Chicago 5, Iowa 4
Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT
Texas 3, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 2, San Diego 0
Tucson 4, Ontario 3, SO
Manitoba 2, Stockton 1
WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 1
Laval 4, Toronto 3, OT
Belleville 3, Providence 2
Chicago 4, Rockford 0
Hershey 6, Hartford 3
Rochester 4, Syracuse 3
Charlotte 5, Springfield 4, OT
Cleveland 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Utica 7, Binghamton 4
Iowa 5, Grand Rapids 2
San Antonio 2, Milwaukee 1, OT
Stockton 3, Manitoba 2, OT
Colorado 4, San Diego 3
Tucson 5, Ontario 0
San Jose 4, Bakersfield 2
Springfield 5, Binghamton 1
Toronto 1, Belleville 0, OT
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
