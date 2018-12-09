Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

December 9, 2018 6:41 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 26 19 6 1 0 39 94 73
Bridgeport 26 14 8 3 1 32 82 84
Lehigh Valley 24 14 8 1 1 30 90 81
Springfield 24 13 7 2 2 30 91 79
Providence 25 11 10 4 0 26 80 72
WB/Scranton 25 11 10 3 1 26 75 73
Hartford 26 11 12 1 2 25 81 95
Hershey 25 11 13 0 1 23 65 79
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 24 16 6 2 0 34 83 71
Cleveland 25 13 9 3 0 29 80 84
Syracuse 21 13 6 2 0 28 81 57
Belleville 26 12 12 2 0 26 81 83
Utica 27 12 13 1 1 26 84 100
Toronto 24 10 9 3 2 25 90 96
Binghamton 27 10 14 3 0 23 72 101
Laval 26 9 14 2 1 21 68 78
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 25 14 5 4 2 34 90 66
Milwaukee 27 14 9 4 0 32 72 72
Grand Rapids 25 14 8 1 2 31 81 78
Chicago 25 13 9 2 1 29 96 85
Rockford 26 11 10 1 4 27 59 75
Texas 23 12 9 1 1 26 90 75
Manitoba 25 11 12 2 0 24 62 80
San Antonio 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 78
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 20 14 3 1 2 31 73 46
Tucson 22 14 5 2 1 31 83 68
Colorado 23 12 7 3 1 28 69 73
Stockton 25 12 12 1 0 25 84 99
Bakersfield 20 11 9 0 0 22 70 61
Ontario 22 9 9 2 2 22 75 92
San Diego 21 8 11 1 1 18 69 80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Belleville 7, Laval 2

Syracuse 5, Binghamton 0

Advertisement

Utica 5, Springfield 2

Lehigh Valley 1, Hershey 0

Rochester 2, Providence 1

WB/Scranton 1, Cleveland 0

Charlotte 7, Hartford 4

Chicago 5, Iowa 4

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT

Texas 3, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 2, San Diego 0

Tucson 4, Ontario 3, SO

Manitoba 2, Stockton 1

Saturday’s Games

WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 1

Laval 4, Toronto 3, OT

Belleville 3, Providence 2

Chicago 4, Rockford 0

Hershey 6, Hartford 3

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

Charlotte 5, Springfield 4, OT

Cleveland 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Utica 7, Binghamton 4

Iowa 5, Grand Rapids 2

San Antonio 2, Milwaukee 1, OT

Stockton 3, Manitoba 2, OT

Colorado 4, San Diego 3

Tucson 5, Ontario 0

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 2

Sunday’s Games

Springfield 5, Binghamton 1

Toronto 1, Belleville 0, OT

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America