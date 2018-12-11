All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 26 19 6 1 0 39 94 73 Bridgeport 26 14 8 3 1 32 82 84 Lehigh Valley 24 14 8 1 1 30 90 81 Springfield 24 13 7 2 2 30 91 79 WB/Scranton 26 12 10 3 1 28 80 77 Providence 25 11 10 4 0 26 80 72 Hartford 26 11 12 1 2 25 81 95 Hershey 26 11 13 0 2 24 69 84 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 24 16 6 2 0 34 83 71 Cleveland 25 13 9 3 0 29 80 84 Syracuse 21 13 6 2 0 28 81 57 Belleville 26 12 12 2 0 26 81 83 Utica 27 12 13 1 1 26 84 100 Toronto 24 10 9 3 2 25 90 96 Binghamton 27 10 14 3 0 23 72 101 Laval 26 9 14 2 1 21 68 78 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 25 14 5 4 2 34 90 66 Milwaukee 28 15 9 4 0 34 77 74 Grand Rapids 26 14 9 1 2 31 83 83 Chicago 25 13 9 2 1 29 96 85 Rockford 26 11 10 1 4 27 59 75 Texas 23 12 9 1 1 26 90 75 Manitoba 25 11 12 2 0 24 62 80 San Antonio 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 78 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 21 15 3 1 2 33 77 46 Tucson 22 14 5 2 1 31 83 68 Colorado 23 12 7 3 1 28 69 73 Stockton 25 12 12 1 0 25 84 99 Bakersfield 21 11 10 0 0 22 70 65 Ontario 22 9 9 2 2 22 75 92 San Diego 21 8 11 1 1 18 69 80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 0

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 2

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

