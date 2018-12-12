Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

December 12, 2018 10:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 26 19 6 1 0 39 94 73
Bridgeport 26 14 8 3 1 32 82 84
Springfield 25 13 7 2 3 31 92 81
Lehigh Valley 24 14 8 1 1 30 90 81
WB/Scranton 27 13 10 3 1 30 82 78
Providence 26 11 11 4 0 26 82 77
Hartford 26 11 12 1 2 25 81 95
Hershey 26 11 13 0 2 24 69 84
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 25 16 7 2 0 34 84 76
Syracuse 22 14 6 2 0 30 89 58
Cleveland 25 13 9 3 0 29 80 84
Utica 28 13 13 1 1 28 89 102
Belleville 27 12 13 2 0 26 82 86
Toronto 25 10 10 3 2 25 91 104
Binghamton 28 11 14 3 0 25 77 102
Laval 27 10 14 2 1 23 71 79
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 25 14 5 4 2 34 90 66
Milwaukee 28 15 9 4 0 34 77 74
Grand Rapids 26 14 9 1 2 31 83 83
Chicago 25 13 9 2 1 29 96 85
Rockford 26 11 10 1 4 27 59 75
Texas 23 12 9 1 1 26 90 75
Manitoba 25 11 12 2 0 24 62 80
San Antonio 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 78
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 21 15 3 1 2 33 77 46
Tucson 23 15 5 2 1 33 85 69
Colorado 24 12 8 3 1 28 70 75
Stockton 25 12 12 1 0 25 84 99
Bakersfield 21 11 10 0 0 22 70 65
Ontario 22 9 9 2 2 22 75 92
San Diego 21 8 11 1 1 18 69 80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 0

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 2

Advertisement

Tucson 2, Colorado 1

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 8, Toronto 1

Utica 5, Providence 2

Binghamton 5, Rochester 1

WB/Scranton 2, Springfield 1, SO

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley