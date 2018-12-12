All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 26 19 6 1 0 39 94 73 Bridgeport 26 14 8 3 1 32 82 84 Springfield 25 13 7 2 3 31 92 81 Lehigh Valley 24 14 8 1 1 30 90 81 WB/Scranton 27 13 10 3 1 30 82 78 Providence 26 11 11 4 0 26 82 77 Hartford 26 11 12 1 2 25 81 95 Hershey 26 11 13 0 2 24 69 84 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 25 16 7 2 0 34 84 76 Syracuse 22 14 6 2 0 30 89 58 Cleveland 25 13 9 3 0 29 80 84 Utica 28 13 13 1 1 28 89 102 Belleville 27 12 13 2 0 26 82 86 Toronto 25 10 10 3 2 25 91 104 Binghamton 28 11 14 3 0 25 77 102 Laval 27 10 14 2 1 23 71 79 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 26 14 6 4 2 34 93 72 Milwaukee 28 15 9 4 0 34 77 74 Grand Rapids 26 14 9 1 2 31 83 83 Chicago 25 13 9 2 1 29 96 85 Texas 24 13 9 1 1 28 96 78 Rockford 26 11 10 1 4 27 59 75 Manitoba 25 11 12 2 0 24 62 80 San Antonio 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 78 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 21 15 3 1 2 33 77 46 Tucson 23 15 5 2 1 33 85 69 Colorado 24 12 8 3 1 28 70 75 Stockton 25 12 12 1 0 25 84 99 Bakersfield 21 11 10 0 0 22 70 65 Ontario 22 9 9 2 2 22 75 92 San Diego 21 8 11 1 1 18 69 80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 0

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 2

Advertisement

Tucson 2, Colorado 1

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 8, Toronto 1

Utica 5, Providence 2

Binghamton 5, Rochester 1

WB/Scranton 2, Springfield 1, SO

Laval 3, Belleville 1

Texas 6, Iowa 3

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.