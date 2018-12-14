|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|27
|20
|6
|1
|0
|41
|95
|73
|Bridgeport
|27
|15
|8
|3
|1
|34
|86
|87
|Springfield
|25
|13
|7
|2
|3
|31
|92
|81
|Lehigh Valley
|24
|14
|8
|1
|1
|30
|90
|81
|WB/Scranton
|27
|13
|10
|3
|1
|30
|82
|78
|Providence
|27
|11
|11
|5
|0
|27
|85
|81
|Hartford
|27
|11
|13
|1
|2
|25
|81
|96
|Hershey
|26
|11
|13
|0
|2
|24
|69
|84
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|26
|17
|7
|2
|0
|36
|87
|77
|Syracuse
|22
|14
|6
|2
|0
|30
|89
|58
|Utica
|29
|14
|13
|1
|1
|30
|94
|104
|Cleveland
|26
|13
|10
|3
|0
|29
|81
|87
|Belleville
|27
|12
|13
|2
|0
|26
|82
|86
|Toronto
|25
|10
|10
|3
|2
|25
|91
|104
|Binghamton
|29
|11
|15
|3
|0
|25
|79
|107
|Laval
|27
|10
|14
|2
|1
|23
|71
|79
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|26
|14
|6
|4
|2
|34
|93
|72
|Milwaukee
|28
|15
|9
|4
|0
|34
|77
|74
|Grand Rapids
|27
|14
|9
|2
|2
|32
|85
|86
|Chicago
|25
|13
|9
|2
|1
|29
|96
|85
|Rockford
|27
|12
|10
|1
|4
|29
|62
|77
|Texas
|24
|13
|9
|1
|1
|28
|96
|78
|Manitoba
|25
|11
|12
|2
|0
|24
|62
|80
|San Antonio
|26
|10
|15
|1
|0
|21
|64
|78
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|21
|15
|3
|1
|2
|33
|77
|46
|Tucson
|24
|15
|6
|2
|1
|33
|85
|71
|Colorado
|25
|13
|8
|3
|1
|30
|72
|75
|Stockton
|25
|12
|12
|1
|0
|25
|84
|99
|Bakersfield
|21
|11
|10
|0
|0
|22
|70
|65
|Ontario
|22
|9
|9
|2
|2
|22
|75
|92
|San Diego
|21
|8
|11
|1
|1
|18
|69
|80
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Syracuse 8, Toronto 1
Utica 5, Providence 2
Binghamton 5, Rochester 1
WB/Scranton 2, Springfield 1, SO
Laval 3, Belleville 1
Texas 6, Iowa 3
Colorado 2, Tucson 0
Charlotte 1, Hartford 0
Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT
Utica 5, Binghamton 2
Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester 3, Cleveland 1
Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Utica at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.
