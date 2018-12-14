Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

December 14, 2018 11:14 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 27 20 6 1 0 41 95 73
Bridgeport 27 15 8 3 1 34 86 87
Lehigh Valley 25 15 8 1 1 32 94 82
Springfield 25 13 7 2 3 31 92 81
WB/Scranton 27 13 10 3 1 30 82 78
Providence 27 11 11 5 0 27 85 81
Hartford 27 11 13 1 2 25 81 96
Hershey 26 11 13 0 2 24 69 84
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 26 17 7 2 0 36 87 77
Syracuse 23 15 6 2 0 32 92 60
Utica 29 14 13 1 1 30 94 104
Cleveland 26 13 10 3 0 29 81 87
Toronto 26 11 10 3 2 27 98 106
Belleville 28 12 14 2 0 26 83 90
Binghamton 29 11 15 3 0 25 79 107
Laval 28 10 14 2 2 24 73 82
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 29 16 9 4 0 36 80 76
Iowa 26 14 6 4 2 34 93 72
Grand Rapids 27 14 9 2 2 32 85 86
Texas 25 13 9 2 1 29 98 81
Chicago 25 13 9 2 1 29 96 85
Rockford 27 12 10 1 4 29 62 77
Manitoba 26 11 13 2 0 24 64 87
San Antonio 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 78
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 21 15 3 1 2 33 77 46
Tucson 24 15 6 2 1 33 85 71
Colorado 25 13 8 3 1 30 72 75
Stockton 25 12 12 1 0 25 84 99
Bakersfield 21 11 10 0 0 22 70 65
Ontario 22 9 9 2 2 22 75 92
San Diego 21 8 11 1 1 18 69 80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 8, Toronto 1

Utica 5, Providence 2

Advertisement

Binghamton 5, Rochester 1

WB/Scranton 2, Springfield 1, SO

Laval 3, Belleville 1

Texas 6, Iowa 3

Colorado 2, Tucson 0

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte 1, Hartford 0

Friday’s Games

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT

Utica 5, Binghamton 2

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, OT

Lehigh Valley 4, Belleville 1

Rochester 3, Cleveland 1

Syracuse 3, Laval 2, SO

Milwaukee 3, Texas 2, OT

Toronto 7, Manitoba 2

Iowa at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utica at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley