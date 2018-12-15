All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 27 20 6 1 0 41 95 73 Bridgeport 27 15 8 3 1 34 86 87 Lehigh Valley 25 15 8 1 1 32 94 82 Springfield 25 13 7 2 3 31 92 81 WB/Scranton 27 13 10 3 1 30 82 78 Providence 27 11 11 5 0 27 85 81 Hartford 27 11 13 1 2 25 81 96 Hershey 26 11 13 0 2 24 69 84 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 26 17 7 2 0 36 87 77 Syracuse 23 15 6 2 0 32 92 60 Utica 29 14 13 1 1 30 94 104 Cleveland 26 13 10 3 0 29 81 87 Toronto 26 11 10 3 2 27 98 106 Belleville 28 12 14 2 0 26 83 90 Binghamton 29 11 15 3 0 25 79 107 Laval 28 10 14 2 2 24 73 82 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 29 16 9 4 0 36 80 76 Iowa 27 14 6 4 3 35 96 76 Grand Rapids 27 14 9 2 2 32 85 86 Texas 25 13 9 2 1 29 98 81 Chicago 25 13 9 2 1 29 96 85 Rockford 27 12 10 1 4 29 62 77 Manitoba 26 11 13 2 0 24 64 87 San Antonio 27 11 15 1 0 23 68 81 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 21 15 3 1 2 33 77 46 Tucson 24 15 6 2 1 33 85 71 Colorado 25 13 8 3 1 30 72 75 Stockton 25 12 12 1 0 25 84 99 Bakersfield 22 12 10 0 0 24 74 68 Ontario 22 9 9 2 2 22 75 92 San Diego 22 8 11 1 2 19 72 84

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte 1, Hartford 0

Friday’s Games

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT

Utica 5, Binghamton 2

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, OT

Lehigh Valley 4, Belleville 1

Rochester 3, Cleveland 1

Syracuse 3, Laval 2, SO

Milwaukee 3, Texas 2, OT

Toronto 7, Manitoba 2

San Antonio 4, Iowa 3, SO

Bakersfield 4, San Diego 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utica at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

