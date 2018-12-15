All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 28 21 6 1 0 43 98 75 Bridgeport 28 16 8 3 1 36 91 90 Lehigh Valley 25 15 8 1 1 32 94 82 Springfield 26 13 8 2 3 31 95 86 WB/Scranton 27 13 10 3 1 30 82 78 Providence 28 12 11 5 0 29 91 83 Hartford 28 11 14 1 2 25 83 99 Hershey 27 11 14 0 2 24 71 90 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 26 17 7 2 0 36 87 77 Syracuse 24 15 7 2 0 32 92 64 Utica 29 14 13 1 1 30 94 104 Cleveland 26 13 10 3 0 29 81 87 Toronto 26 11 10 3 2 27 98 106 Binghamton 30 12 15 3 0 27 82 108 Belleville 29 12 15 2 0 26 84 93 Laval 29 11 14 2 2 26 77 82 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 29 16 9 4 0 36 80 76 Iowa 27 14 6 4 3 35 96 76 Grand Rapids 27 14 9 2 2 32 85 86 Texas 25 13 9 2 1 29 98 81 Chicago 25 13 9 2 1 29 96 85 Rockford 27 12 10 1 4 29 62 77 Manitoba 26 11 13 2 0 24 64 87 San Antonio 27 11 15 1 0 23 68 81 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 21 15 3 1 2 33 77 46 Tucson 24 15 6 2 1 33 85 71 Colorado 25 13 8 3 1 30 72 75 Stockton 25 12 12 1 0 25 84 99 Bakersfield 22 12 10 0 0 24 74 68 Ontario 22 9 9 2 2 22 75 92 San Diego 22 8 11 1 2 19 72 84

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte 1, Hartford 0

Friday’s Games

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT

Utica 5, Binghamton 2

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, OT

Lehigh Valley 4, Belleville 1

Rochester 3, Cleveland 1

Syracuse 3, Laval 2, SO

Milwaukee 3, Texas 2, OT

Toronto 7, Manitoba 2

San Antonio 4, Iowa 3, SO

Bakersfield 4, San Diego 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Laval 4, Syracuse 0

Charlotte 3, Hartford 2

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utica at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

