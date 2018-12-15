All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 28 21 6 1 0 43 98 75 Bridgeport 28 16 8 3 1 36 91 90 Lehigh Valley 26 15 9 1 1 32 96 87 WB/Scranton 28 14 10 3 1 32 87 80 Springfield 26 13 8 2 3 31 95 86 Providence 28 12 11 5 0 29 91 83 Hartford 28 11 14 1 2 25 83 99 Hershey 27 11 14 0 2 24 71 90 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 27 18 7 2 0 38 89 78 Syracuse 24 15 7 2 0 32 92 64 Cleveland 27 13 10 4 0 30 82 89 Utica 29 14 13 1 1 30 94 104 Toronto 27 12 10 3 2 29 103 107 Binghamton 30 12 15 3 0 27 82 108 Belleville 29 12 15 2 0 26 84 93 Laval 29 11 14 2 2 26 77 82 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 30 16 9 4 1 37 84 81 Iowa 27 14 6 4 3 35 96 76 Grand Rapids 28 15 9 2 2 34 90 90 Texas 26 14 9 2 1 31 101 83 Chicago 26 14 9 2 1 31 100 87 Rockford 28 12 10 2 4 30 64 80 Manitoba 27 11 14 2 0 24 65 92 San Antonio 27 11 15 1 0 23 68 81 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 21 15 3 1 2 33 77 46 Tucson 25 15 7 2 1 33 87 75 Colorado 25 13 8 3 1 30 72 75 Stockton 25 12 12 1 0 25 84 99 Bakersfield 22 12 10 0 0 24 74 68 Ontario 22 9 9 2 2 22 75 92 San Diego 22 8 11 1 2 19 72 84

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte 1, Hartford 0

Friday’s Games

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT

Utica 5, Binghamton 2

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, OT

Lehigh Valley 4, Belleville 1

Rochester 3, Cleveland 1

Syracuse 3, Laval 2, SO

Milwaukee 3, Texas 2, OT

Toronto 7, Manitoba 2

San Antonio 4, Iowa 3, SO

Bakersfield 4, San Diego 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Laval 4, Syracuse 0

Charlotte 3, Hartford 2

Bridgeport 5, Springfield 3

Grand Rapids 5, Milwaukee 4, SO

Rochester 2, Cleveland 1, OT

Texas 3, Rockford 2, OT

Toronto 5, Manitoba 1

Binghamton 3, Belleville 1

Providence 6, Hershey 2

WB/Scranton 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Chicago 4, Tucson 2

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utica at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

