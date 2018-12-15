|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|28
|21
|6
|1
|0
|43
|98
|75
|Bridgeport
|28
|16
|8
|3
|1
|36
|91
|90
|Lehigh Valley
|26
|15
|9
|1
|1
|32
|96
|87
|WB/Scranton
|28
|14
|10
|3
|1
|32
|87
|80
|Springfield
|26
|13
|8
|2
|3
|31
|95
|86
|Providence
|28
|12
|11
|5
|0
|29
|91
|83
|Hartford
|28
|11
|14
|1
|2
|25
|83
|99
|Hershey
|27
|11
|14
|0
|2
|24
|71
|90
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|27
|18
|7
|2
|0
|38
|89
|78
|Syracuse
|24
|15
|7
|2
|0
|32
|92
|64
|Cleveland
|27
|13
|10
|4
|0
|30
|82
|89
|Utica
|29
|14
|13
|1
|1
|30
|94
|104
|Toronto
|27
|12
|10
|3
|2
|29
|103
|107
|Binghamton
|30
|12
|15
|3
|0
|27
|82
|108
|Belleville
|29
|12
|15
|2
|0
|26
|84
|93
|Laval
|29
|11
|14
|2
|2
|26
|77
|82
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|30
|16
|9
|4
|1
|37
|84
|81
|Iowa
|27
|14
|6
|4
|3
|35
|96
|76
|Grand Rapids
|28
|15
|9
|2
|2
|34
|90
|90
|Texas
|26
|14
|9
|2
|1
|31
|101
|83
|Chicago
|26
|14
|9
|2
|1
|31
|100
|87
|Rockford
|28
|12
|10
|2
|4
|30
|64
|80
|Manitoba
|27
|11
|14
|2
|0
|24
|65
|92
|San Antonio
|27
|11
|15
|1
|0
|23
|68
|81
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|21
|15
|3
|1
|2
|33
|77
|46
|Tucson
|25
|15
|7
|2
|1
|33
|87
|75
|Colorado
|25
|13
|8
|3
|1
|30
|72
|75
|Stockton
|25
|12
|12
|1
|0
|25
|84
|99
|Bakersfield
|22
|12
|10
|0
|0
|24
|74
|68
|Ontario
|22
|9
|9
|2
|2
|22
|75
|92
|San Diego
|22
|8
|11
|1
|2
|19
|72
|84
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Charlotte 1, Hartford 0
Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT
Utica 5, Binghamton 2
Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, OT
Lehigh Valley 4, Belleville 1
Rochester 3, Cleveland 1
Syracuse 3, Laval 2, SO
Milwaukee 3, Texas 2, OT
Toronto 7, Manitoba 2
San Antonio 4, Iowa 3, SO
Bakersfield 4, San Diego 3, SO
Laval 4, Syracuse 0
Charlotte 3, Hartford 2
Bridgeport 5, Springfield 3
Grand Rapids 5, Milwaukee 4, SO
Rochester 2, Cleveland 1, OT
Texas 3, Rockford 2, OT
Toronto 5, Manitoba 1
Binghamton 3, Belleville 1
Providence 6, Hershey 2
WB/Scranton 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Chicago 4, Tucson 2
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Utica at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Utica at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
