|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|29
|22
|6
|1
|0
|45
|100
|76
|Bridgeport
|29
|17
|8
|3
|1
|38
|92
|90
|Springfield
|27
|14
|8
|2
|3
|33
|99
|87
|Lehigh Valley
|26
|15
|9
|1
|1
|32
|96
|87
|WB/Scranton
|29
|14
|11
|3
|1
|32
|87
|81
|Providence
|28
|12
|11
|5
|0
|29
|91
|83
|Hartford
|28
|11
|14
|1
|2
|25
|83
|99
|Hershey
|28
|11
|15
|0
|2
|24
|72
|94
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|27
|18
|7
|2
|0
|38
|89
|78
|Syracuse
|24
|15
|7
|2
|0
|32
|92
|64
|Utica
|30
|14
|13
|2
|1
|31
|95
|106
|Cleveland
|27
|13
|10
|4
|0
|30
|82
|89
|Toronto
|27
|12
|10
|3
|2
|29
|103
|107
|Binghamton
|30
|12
|15
|3
|0
|27
|82
|108
|Belleville
|29
|12
|15
|2
|0
|26
|84
|93
|Laval
|29
|11
|14
|2
|2
|26
|77
|82
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|30
|16
|9
|4
|1
|37
|84
|81
|Iowa
|27
|14
|6
|4
|3
|35
|96
|76
|Grand Rapids
|28
|15
|9
|2
|2
|34
|90
|90
|Chicago
|27
|15
|9
|2
|1
|33
|105
|88
|Texas
|26
|14
|9
|2
|1
|31
|101
|83
|Rockford
|28
|12
|10
|2
|4
|30
|64
|80
|Manitoba
|27
|11
|14
|2
|0
|24
|65
|92
|San Antonio
|27
|11
|15
|1
|0
|23
|68
|81
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|22
|15
|3
|1
|3
|34
|80
|50
|Tucson
|26
|15
|8
|2
|1
|33
|88
|80
|Colorado
|26
|14
|8
|3
|1
|32
|76
|78
|Bakersfield
|23
|13
|10
|0
|0
|26
|75
|68
|Stockton
|26
|12
|13
|1
|0
|25
|84
|100
|Ontario
|23
|9
|9
|3
|2
|23
|78
|96
|San Diego
|23
|9
|11
|1
|2
|21
|76
|87
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT
Utica 5, Binghamton 2
Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, OT
Lehigh Valley 4, Belleville 1
Rochester 3, Cleveland 1
Syracuse 3, Laval 2, SO
Milwaukee 3, Texas 2, OT
Toronto 7, Manitoba 2
San Antonio 4, Iowa 3, SO
Bakersfield 4, San Diego 3, SO
Laval 4, Syracuse 0
Charlotte 3, Hartford 2
Bridgeport 5, Springfield 3
Grand Rapids 5, Milwaukee 4, SO
Rochester 2, Cleveland 1, OT
Texas 3, Rockford 2, OT
Toronto 5, Manitoba 1
Binghamton 3, Belleville 1
Providence 6, Hershey 2
WB/Scranton 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Chicago 4, Tucson 2
Bakersfield 1, Stockton 0
Colorado 4, Ontario 3, OT
San Diego 4, San Jose 3, SO
Charlotte 2, Utica 1, OT
Bridgeport 1, WB/Scranton 0
Springfield 4, Hershey 1
Chicago 5, Tucson 1
Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Utica at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
