Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

December 16, 2018 6:54 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 29 22 6 1 0 45 100 76
Bridgeport 29 17 8 3 1 38 92 90
Springfield 27 14 8 2 3 33 99 87
Lehigh Valley 26 15 9 1 1 32 96 87
WB/Scranton 29 14 11 3 1 32 87 81
Providence 28 12 11 5 0 29 91 83
Hartford 28 11 14 1 2 25 83 99
Hershey 28 11 15 0 2 24 72 94
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 27 18 7 2 0 38 89 78
Syracuse 24 15 7 2 0 32 92 64
Utica 30 14 13 2 1 31 95 106
Cleveland 27 13 10 4 0 30 82 89
Toronto 27 12 10 3 2 29 103 107
Binghamton 30 12 15 3 0 27 82 108
Belleville 29 12 15 2 0 26 84 93
Laval 29 11 14 2 2 26 77 82
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 30 16 9 4 1 37 84 81
Iowa 28 14 7 4 3 35 98 81
Grand Rapids 28 15 9 2 2 34 90 90
Chicago 27 15 9 2 1 33 105 88
Texas 26 14 9 2 1 31 101 83
Rockford 28 12 10 2 4 30 64 80
San Antonio 28 12 15 1 0 25 73 83
Manitoba 27 11 14 2 0 24 65 92
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 22 15 3 1 3 34 80 50
Tucson 26 15 8 2 1 33 88 80
Colorado 26 14 8 3 1 32 76 78
Bakersfield 23 13 10 0 0 26 75 68
Stockton 26 12 13 1 0 25 84 100
Ontario 23 9 9 3 2 23 78 96
San Diego 23 9 11 1 2 21 76 87

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT

Utica 5, Binghamton 2

Advertisement

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, OT

Lehigh Valley 4, Belleville 1

Rochester 3, Cleveland 1

Syracuse 3, Laval 2, SO

Milwaukee 3, Texas 2, OT

Toronto 7, Manitoba 2

San Antonio 4, Iowa 3, SO

Bakersfield 4, San Diego 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Laval 4, Syracuse 0

Charlotte 3, Hartford 2

Bridgeport 5, Springfield 3

Grand Rapids 5, Milwaukee 4, SO

Rochester 2, Cleveland 1, OT

Texas 3, Rockford 2, OT

Toronto 5, Manitoba 1

Binghamton 3, Belleville 1

Providence 6, Hershey 2

WB/Scranton 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Chicago 4, Tucson 2

Bakersfield 1, Stockton 0

Colorado 4, Ontario 3, OT

San Diego 4, San Jose 3, SO

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Utica 1, OT

Bridgeport 1, WB/Scranton 0

Springfield 4, Hershey 1

Chicago 5, Tucson 1

San Antonio 5, Iowa 2

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress