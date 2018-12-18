Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
AHL At A Glance

December 18, 2018 9:41 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 30 22 6 2 0 46 103 80
Bridgeport 29 17 8 3 1 38 92 90
Springfield 27 14 8 2 3 33 99 87
Lehigh Valley 26 15 9 1 1 32 96 87
WB/Scranton 29 14 11 3 1 32 87 81
Providence 28 12 11 5 0 29 91 83
Hartford 28 11 14 1 2 25 83 99
Hershey 28 11 15 0 2 24 72 94
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 27 18 7 2 0 38 89 78
Utica 31 15 13 2 1 33 99 109
Syracuse 24 15 7 2 0 32 92 64
Cleveland 27 13 10 4 0 30 82 89
Toronto 27 12 10 3 2 29 103 107
Binghamton 30 12 15 3 0 27 82 108
Belleville 29 12 15 2 0 26 84 93
Laval 29 11 14 2 2 26 77 82
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 30 16 9 4 1 37 84 81
Chicago 28 16 9 2 1 35 111 89
Iowa 28 14 7 4 3 35 98 81
Grand Rapids 29 15 10 2 2 34 91 92
Rockford 29 13 10 2 4 32 66 81
Texas 27 14 10 2 1 31 102 89
San Antonio 28 12 15 1 0 25 73 83
Manitoba 27 11 14 2 0 24 65 92
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 23 16 3 1 3 36 85 52
Tucson 26 15 8 2 1 33 88 80
Colorado 26 14 8 3 1 32 76 78
Bakersfield 23 13 10 0 0 26 75 68
Stockton 26 12 13 1 0 25 84 100
Ontario 24 9 10 3 2 23 80 101
San Diego 23 9 11 1 2 21 76 87

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport 5, Springfield 3

Grand Rapids 5, Milwaukee 4, SO

Rochester 2, Cleveland 1, OT

Texas 3, Rockford 2, OT

Toronto 5, Manitoba 1

Binghamton 3, Belleville 1

Providence 6, Hershey 2

WB/Scranton 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Chicago 4, Tucson 2

Bakersfield 1, Stockton 0

Colorado 4, Ontario 3, OT

San Diego 4, San Jose 3, SO

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Utica 1, OT

Bridgeport 1, WB/Scranton 0

Springfield 4, Hershey 1

Chicago 5, Tucson 1

San Antonio 5, Iowa 2

Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1

San Jose 5, Ontario 2

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago 6, Texas 1

Utica 4, Charlotte 3, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Laval, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

