|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|30
|22
|6
|2
|0
|46
|103
|80
|Bridgeport
|29
|17
|8
|3
|1
|38
|92
|90
|Springfield
|27
|14
|8
|2
|3
|33
|99
|87
|Lehigh Valley
|26
|15
|9
|1
|1
|32
|96
|87
|WB/Scranton
|29
|14
|11
|3
|1
|32
|87
|81
|Providence
|28
|12
|11
|5
|0
|29
|91
|83
|Hartford
|28
|11
|14
|1
|2
|25
|83
|99
|Hershey
|28
|11
|15
|0
|2
|24
|72
|94
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|27
|18
|7
|2
|0
|38
|89
|78
|Utica
|31
|15
|13
|2
|1
|33
|99
|109
|Syracuse
|24
|15
|7
|2
|0
|32
|92
|64
|Cleveland
|27
|13
|10
|4
|0
|30
|82
|89
|Toronto
|27
|12
|10
|3
|2
|29
|103
|107
|Binghamton
|30
|12
|15
|3
|0
|27
|82
|108
|Belleville
|29
|12
|15
|2
|0
|26
|84
|93
|Laval
|29
|11
|14
|2
|2
|26
|77
|82
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|30
|16
|9
|4
|1
|37
|84
|81
|Chicago
|28
|16
|9
|2
|1
|35
|111
|89
|Iowa
|28
|14
|7
|4
|3
|35
|98
|81
|Grand Rapids
|29
|15
|10
|2
|2
|34
|91
|92
|Rockford
|29
|13
|10
|2
|4
|32
|66
|81
|Texas
|27
|14
|10
|2
|1
|31
|102
|89
|San Antonio
|28
|12
|15
|1
|0
|25
|73
|83
|Manitoba
|27
|11
|14
|2
|0
|24
|65
|92
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|23
|16
|3
|1
|3
|36
|85
|52
|Tucson
|26
|15
|8
|2
|1
|33
|88
|80
|Colorado
|26
|14
|8
|3
|1
|32
|76
|78
|Bakersfield
|23
|13
|10
|0
|0
|26
|75
|68
|Stockton
|26
|12
|13
|1
|0
|25
|84
|100
|Ontario
|24
|9
|10
|3
|2
|23
|80
|101
|San Diego
|23
|9
|11
|1
|2
|21
|76
|87
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Bridgeport 5, Springfield 3
Grand Rapids 5, Milwaukee 4, SO
Rochester 2, Cleveland 1, OT
Texas 3, Rockford 2, OT
Toronto 5, Manitoba 1
Binghamton 3, Belleville 1
Providence 6, Hershey 2
WB/Scranton 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Chicago 4, Tucson 2
Bakersfield 1, Stockton 0
Colorado 4, Ontario 3, OT
San Diego 4, San Jose 3, SO
Charlotte 2, Utica 1, OT
Bridgeport 1, WB/Scranton 0
Springfield 4, Hershey 1
Chicago 5, Tucson 1
San Antonio 5, Iowa 2
Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1
San Jose 5, Ontario 2
Chicago 6, Texas 1
Utica 4, Charlotte 3, OT
Binghamton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
