All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 30 22 6 2 0 46 103 80 Bridgeport 29 17 8 3 1 38 92 90 Springfield 27 14 8 2 3 33 99 87 Lehigh Valley 26 15 9 1 1 32 96 87 WB/Scranton 29 14 11 3 1 32 87 81 Providence 28 12 11 5 0 29 91 83 Hartford 28 11 14 1 2 25 83 99 Hershey 28 11 15 0 2 24 72 94 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 27 18 7 2 0 38 89 78 Utica 31 15 13 2 1 33 99 109 Syracuse 24 15 7 2 0 32 92 64 Cleveland 27 13 10 4 0 30 82 89 Toronto 27 12 10 3 2 29 103 107 Binghamton 30 12 15 3 0 27 82 108 Belleville 29 12 15 2 0 26 84 93 Laval 29 11 14 2 2 26 77 82 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 30 16 9 4 1 37 84 81 Chicago 28 16 9 2 1 35 111 89 Iowa 28 14 7 4 3 35 98 81 Grand Rapids 29 15 10 2 2 34 91 92 Rockford 29 13 10 2 4 32 66 81 Texas 27 14 10 2 1 31 102 89 San Antonio 28 12 15 1 0 25 73 83 Manitoba 27 11 14 2 0 24 65 92 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 23 16 3 1 3 36 85 52 Tucson 26 15 8 2 1 33 88 80 Colorado 26 14 8 3 1 32 76 78 Bakersfield 23 13 10 0 0 26 75 68 Stockton 26 12 13 1 0 25 84 100 Ontario 24 9 10 3 2 23 80 101 San Diego 23 9 11 1 2 21 76 87

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago 6, Texas 1

Utica 4, Charlotte 3, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Laval, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

