All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 31 22 7 2 0 46 104 86 Bridgeport 31 18 8 4 1 41 101 95 Springfield 28 15 8 2 3 35 102 89 Lehigh Valley 27 16 9 1 1 34 101 87 WB/Scranton 30 15 11 3 1 34 91 84 Providence 29 12 12 5 0 29 91 86 Hartford 29 12 14 1 2 27 86 99 Hershey 29 11 16 0 2 24 72 99 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 28 18 8 2 0 38 93 83 Utica 31 15 13 2 1 33 99 109 Syracuse 25 15 8 2 0 32 94 67 Cleveland 28 14 10 4 0 32 85 90 Toronto 28 13 10 3 2 31 106 108 Belleville 30 13 15 2 0 28 89 97 Binghamton 31 12 16 3 0 27 83 111 Laval 29 11 14 2 2 26 77 82 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 31 16 9 5 1 38 87 85 Chicago 28 16 9 2 1 35 111 89 Iowa 28 14 7 4 3 35 98 81 Grand Rapids 30 15 11 2 2 34 92 95 Rockford 30 14 10 2 4 34 70 84 Texas 27 14 10 2 1 31 102 89 San Antonio 28 12 15 1 0 25 73 83 Manitoba 27 11 14 2 0 24 65 92 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 24 16 4 1 3 36 86 58 Tucson 26 15 8 2 1 33 88 80 Colorado 26 14 8 3 1 32 76 78 Bakersfield 24 14 10 0 0 28 78 70 Stockton 27 12 13 2 0 26 86 103 San Diego 24 10 11 1 2 23 82 88 Ontario 24 9 10 3 2 23 80 101

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Grand Rapids 1

Hartford 3, Providence 0

Toronto 3, Binghamton 1

Belleville 5, Rochester 4

Lehigh Valley 5, Hershey 0

Springfield 3, Syracuse 2

WB/Scranton 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Rockford 4, Milwaukee 3, OT

Bakersfield 3, Stockton 2, OT

San Diego 6, San Jose 1

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Laval, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

