Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

December 21, 2018 9:31 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 31 22 7 2 0 46 104 86
Bridgeport 31 18 8 4 1 41 101 95
Springfield 28 15 8 2 3 35 102 89
Lehigh Valley 27 16 9 1 1 34 101 87
WB/Scranton 30 15 11 3 1 34 91 84
Providence 29 12 12 5 0 29 91 86
Hartford 29 12 14 1 2 27 86 99
Hershey 29 11 16 0 2 24 72 99
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 28 18 8 2 0 38 93 83
Utica 31 15 13 2 1 33 99 109
Syracuse 25 15 8 2 0 32 94 67
Cleveland 28 14 10 4 0 32 85 90
Toronto 28 13 10 3 2 31 106 108
Belleville 30 13 15 2 0 28 89 97
Binghamton 31 12 16 3 0 27 83 111
Laval 29 11 14 2 2 26 77 82
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 31 16 9 5 1 38 87 85
Chicago 28 16 9 2 1 35 111 89
Iowa 28 14 7 4 3 35 98 81
Grand Rapids 30 15 11 2 2 34 92 95
Rockford 30 14 10 2 4 34 70 84
Texas 27 14 10 2 1 31 102 89
San Antonio 28 12 15 1 0 25 73 83
Manitoba 27 11 14 2 0 24 65 92
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 24 16 4 1 3 36 86 58
Tucson 26 15 8 2 1 33 88 80
Colorado 26 14 8 3 1 32 76 78
Bakersfield 24 14 10 0 0 28 78 70
Stockton 27 12 13 2 0 26 86 103
San Diego 24 10 11 1 2 23 82 88
Ontario 24 9 10 3 2 23 80 101

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Grand Rapids 1

Hartford 3, Providence 0

Advertisement

Toronto 3, Binghamton 1

Belleville 5, Rochester 4

Lehigh Valley 5, Hershey 0

Springfield 3, Syracuse 2

WB/Scranton 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Rockford 4, Milwaukee 3, OT

Bakersfield 3, Stockton 2, OT

San Diego 6, San Jose 1

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Laval, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal officially transfers from US to Panama