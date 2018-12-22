Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

December 22, 2018 3:45 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 31 22 7 2 0 46 104 86
Bridgeport 31 18 8 4 1 41 101 95
Lehigh Valley 28 16 9 1 2 35 103 90
Springfield 29 15 9 2 3 35 103 91
WB/Scranton 31 15 12 3 1 34 93 87
Hartford 30 13 14 1 2 29 90 101
Providence 30 12 13 5 0 29 94 92
Hershey 30 12 16 0 2 26 75 101
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 29 18 9 2 0 38 95 87
Utica 32 16 13 2 1 35 101 110
Syracuse 26 16 8 2 0 34 97 69
Cleveland 29 15 10 4 0 34 91 93
Toronto 30 14 11 3 2 33 109 110
Binghamton 32 13 16 3 0 29 89 114
Belleville 31 13 16 2 0 28 92 103
Laval 31 12 15 2 2 28 79 85
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 31 16 9 5 1 38 87 85
Iowa 29 15 7 4 3 37 106 88
Chicago 29 16 9 3 1 36 115 94
Grand Rapids 31 16 11 2 2 36 96 96
Rockford 31 15 10 2 4 36 75 88
Texas 28 15 10 2 1 33 107 91
San Antonio 29 12 16 1 0 25 75 88
Manitoba 28 11 15 2 0 24 66 96
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 25 17 4 1 3 38 90 61
Tucson 27 15 8 3 1 34 91 84
Colorado 27 14 9 3 1 32 79 83
Bakersfield 25 15 10 0 0 30 83 73
Stockton 28 12 13 3 0 27 93 111
San Diego 25 11 11 1 2 25 87 91
Ontario 25 9 11 3 2 23 83 106

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Grand Rapids 1

Hartford 3, Providence 0

Toronto 3, Binghamton 1

Belleville 5, Rochester 4

Lehigh Valley 5, Hershey 0

Springfield 3, Syracuse 2

WB/Scranton 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Rockford 4, Milwaukee 3, OT

Bakersfield 3, Stockton 2, OT

San Diego 6, San Jose 1

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport 6, Charlotte 1

Cleveland 6, Belleville 3

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2

Binghamton 6, Providence 3

Hartford 4, Rochester 2

Syracuse 3, Lehigh Valley 2, SO

Utica 2, Springfield 1

Laval 2, Toronto 1

Grand Rapids 4, Manitoba 1

Iowa 8, Stockton 7, OT

Rockford 5, Chicago 4, OT

Texas 5, San Antonio 2

Bakersfield 5, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, Ontario 3

San Jose 4, Tucson 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 2, Laval 0

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

