|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|31
|22
|7
|2
|0
|46
|104
|86
|Bridgeport
|31
|18
|8
|4
|1
|41
|101
|95
|Lehigh Valley
|28
|16
|9
|1
|2
|35
|103
|90
|Springfield
|29
|15
|9
|2
|3
|35
|103
|91
|WB/Scranton
|31
|15
|12
|3
|1
|34
|93
|87
|Hartford
|30
|13
|14
|1
|2
|29
|90
|101
|Providence
|30
|12
|13
|5
|0
|29
|94
|92
|Hershey
|30
|12
|16
|0
|2
|26
|75
|101
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|29
|18
|9
|2
|0
|38
|95
|87
|Utica
|32
|16
|13
|2
|1
|35
|101
|110
|Syracuse
|26
|16
|8
|2
|0
|34
|97
|69
|Cleveland
|29
|15
|10
|4
|0
|34
|91
|93
|Toronto
|30
|14
|11
|3
|2
|33
|109
|110
|Binghamton
|32
|13
|16
|3
|0
|29
|89
|114
|Belleville
|31
|13
|16
|2
|0
|28
|92
|103
|Laval
|31
|12
|15
|2
|2
|28
|79
|85
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|31
|16
|9
|5
|1
|38
|87
|85
|Grand Rapids
|32
|17
|11
|2
|2
|38
|99
|97
|Iowa
|29
|15
|7
|4
|3
|37
|106
|88
|Chicago
|29
|16
|9
|3
|1
|36
|115
|94
|Rockford
|31
|15
|10
|2
|4
|36
|75
|88
|Texas
|28
|15
|10
|2
|1
|33
|107
|91
|San Antonio
|29
|12
|16
|1
|0
|25
|75
|88
|Manitoba
|29
|11
|16
|2
|0
|24
|67
|99
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|25
|17
|4
|1
|3
|38
|90
|61
|Tucson
|27
|15
|8
|3
|1
|34
|91
|84
|Colorado
|27
|14
|9
|3
|1
|32
|79
|83
|Bakersfield
|25
|15
|10
|0
|0
|30
|83
|73
|Stockton
|28
|12
|13
|3
|0
|27
|93
|111
|San Diego
|25
|11
|11
|1
|2
|25
|87
|91
|Ontario
|25
|9
|11
|3
|2
|23
|83
|106
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Cleveland 3, Grand Rapids 1
Hartford 3, Providence 0
Toronto 3, Binghamton 1
Belleville 5, Rochester 4
Lehigh Valley 5, Hershey 0
Springfield 3, Syracuse 2
WB/Scranton 4, Bridgeport 3, OT
Rockford 4, Milwaukee 3, OT
Bakersfield 3, Stockton 2, OT
San Diego 6, San Jose 1
Bridgeport 6, Charlotte 1
Cleveland 6, Belleville 3
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2
Binghamton 6, Providence 3
Hartford 4, Rochester 2
Syracuse 3, Lehigh Valley 2, SO
Utica 2, Springfield 1
Laval 2, Toronto 1
Grand Rapids 4, Manitoba 1
Iowa 8, Stockton 7, OT
Rockford 5, Chicago 4, OT
Texas 5, San Antonio 2
Bakersfield 5, Colorado 3
San Diego 5, Ontario 3
San Jose 4, Tucson 3, OT
Toronto 2, Laval 0
Grand Rapids 3, Manitoba 1
Chicago at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.