All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 32 23 7 2 0 48 107 87 Bridgeport 32 18 9 4 1 41 102 98 Lehigh Valley 29 17 9 1 2 37 109 91 Springfield 30 15 10 2 3 35 107 96 WB/Scranton 32 15 12 4 1 35 96 91 Hartford 31 14 14 1 2 31 95 102 Providence 31 13 13 5 0 31 99 96 Hershey 31 12 17 0 2 26 76 107 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 30 18 10 2 0 38 96 92 Syracuse 27 17 8 2 0 36 101 72 Cleveland 30 16 10 4 0 36 94 95 Utica 33 16 14 2 1 35 104 114 Toronto 30 14 11 3 2 33 109 110 Binghamton 33 14 16 3 0 31 93 117 Laval 31 12 15 2 2 28 79 85 Belleville 32 13 17 2 0 28 94 106 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 30 17 9 3 1 38 118 95 Grand Rapids 32 17 11 2 2 38 99 97 Milwaukee 32 16 10 5 1 38 88 88 Iowa 30 15 8 4 3 37 107 93 Rockford 31 15 10 2 4 36 75 88 Texas 29 15 10 3 1 34 108 93 San Antonio 30 13 16 1 0 27 77 89 Manitoba 29 11 16 2 0 24 67 99 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 26 17 5 1 3 38 93 65 Tucson 28 16 8 3 1 36 95 87 Colorado 27 14 9 3 1 32 79 83 Bakersfield 25 15 10 0 0 30 83 73 Stockton 29 13 13 3 0 29 98 112 San Diego 26 11 11 1 3 26 93 98 Ontario 26 10 11 3 2 25 90 112

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Grand Rapids 1

Hartford 3, Providence 0

Toronto 3, Binghamton 1

Belleville 5, Rochester 4

Lehigh Valley 5, Hershey 0

Springfield 3, Syracuse 2

WB/Scranton 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Rockford 4, Milwaukee 3, OT

Bakersfield 3, Stockton 2, OT

San Diego 6, San Jose 1

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport 6, Charlotte 1

Cleveland 6, Belleville 3

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2

Binghamton 6, Providence 3

Hartford 4, Rochester 2

Syracuse 3, Lehigh Valley 2, SO

Utica 2, Springfield 1

Laval 2, Toronto 1

Grand Rapids 4, Manitoba 1

Iowa 8, Stockton 7, OT

Rockford 5, Chicago 4, OT

Texas 5, San Antonio 2

Bakersfield 5, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, Ontario 3

San Jose 4, Tucson 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 2, Laval 0

Grand Rapids 3, Manitoba 1

Chicago 3, Milwaukee 1

Hartford 5, Rochester 1

Charlotte 3, Bridgeport 1

Ontario 7, San Diego 6, SO

Binghamton 4, Utica 3

Cleveland 3, Belleville 2

Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 1

Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT

Providence 5, Springfield 4

San Antonio 2, Texas 1, OT

Stockton 5, Iowa 1

Tucson 4, San Jose 3

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

