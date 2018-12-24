Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

December 24, 2018
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 32 23 7 2 0 48 107 87
Bridgeport 32 18 9 4 1 41 102 98
Lehigh Valley 29 17 9 1 2 37 109 91
Springfield 30 15 10 2 3 35 107 96
WB/Scranton 32 15 12 4 1 35 96 91
Hartford 31 14 14 1 2 31 95 102
Providence 31 13 13 5 0 31 99 96
Hershey 31 12 17 0 2 26 76 107
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 30 18 10 2 0 38 96 92
Syracuse 27 17 8 2 0 36 101 72
Cleveland 30 16 10 4 0 36 94 95
Utica 33 16 14 2 1 35 104 114
Toronto 30 14 11 3 2 33 109 110
Binghamton 33 14 16 3 0 31 93 117
Laval 31 12 15 2 2 28 79 85
Belleville 32 13 17 2 0 28 94 106
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 30 17 9 3 1 38 118 95
Grand Rapids 32 17 11 2 2 38 99 97
Milwaukee 32 16 10 5 1 38 88 88
Iowa 30 15 8 4 3 37 107 93
Rockford 31 15 10 2 4 36 75 88
Texas 29 15 10 3 1 34 108 93
San Antonio 30 13 16 1 0 27 77 89
Manitoba 29 11 16 2 0 24 67 99
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 26 17 5 1 3 38 93 65
Tucson 28 16 8 3 1 36 95 87
Colorado 28 15 9 3 1 34 82 85
Bakersfield 26 15 10 0 1 31 85 76
Stockton 29 13 13 3 0 29 98 112
San Diego 26 11 11 1 3 26 93 98
Ontario 26 10 11 3 2 25 90 112

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton 4, Utica 3

Cleveland 3, Belleville 2

Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 1

Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT

Providence 5, Springfield 4

San Antonio 2, Texas 1, OT

Stockton 5, Iowa 1

Tucson 4, San Jose 3

Colorado 3, Bakersfield 2, SO

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

