All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 32 23 7 2 0 48 107 87 Bridgeport 32 18 9 4 1 41 102 98 Lehigh Valley 29 17 9 1 2 37 109 91 Springfield 30 15 10 2 3 35 107 96 WB/Scranton 32 15 12 4 1 35 96 91 Hartford 31 14 14 1 2 31 95 102 Providence 31 13 13 5 0 31 99 96 Hershey 31 12 17 0 2 26 76 107 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 30 18 10 2 0 38 96 92 Syracuse 27 17 8 2 0 36 101 72 Cleveland 30 16 10 4 0 36 94 95 Utica 33 16 14 2 1 35 104 114 Toronto 30 14 11 3 2 33 109 110 Binghamton 33 14 16 3 0 31 93 117 Laval 31 12 15 2 2 28 79 85 Belleville 32 13 17 2 0 28 94 106 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 30 17 9 3 1 38 118 95 Grand Rapids 32 17 11 2 2 38 99 97 Milwaukee 32 16 10 5 1 38 88 88 Iowa 30 15 8 4 3 37 107 93 Rockford 31 15 10 2 4 36 75 88 Texas 29 15 10 3 1 34 108 93 San Antonio 30 13 16 1 0 27 77 89 Manitoba 29 11 16 2 0 24 67 99 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 26 17 5 1 3 38 93 65 Tucson 28 16 8 3 1 36 95 87 Colorado 28 15 9 3 1 34 82 85 Bakersfield 26 15 10 0 1 31 85 76 Stockton 29 13 13 3 0 29 98 112 San Diego 26 11 11 1 3 26 93 98 Ontario 26 10 11 3 2 25 90 112

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton 4, Utica 3

Cleveland 3, Belleville 2

Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 1

Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT

Providence 5, Springfield 4

San Antonio 2, Texas 1, OT

Stockton 5, Iowa 1

Tucson 4, San Jose 3

Colorado 3, Bakersfield 2, SO

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

