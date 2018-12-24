|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|32
|23
|7
|2
|0
|48
|107
|87
|Bridgeport
|32
|18
|9
|4
|1
|41
|102
|98
|Lehigh Valley
|29
|17
|9
|1
|2
|37
|109
|91
|Springfield
|30
|15
|10
|2
|3
|35
|107
|96
|WB/Scranton
|32
|15
|12
|4
|1
|35
|96
|91
|Hartford
|31
|14
|14
|1
|2
|31
|95
|102
|Providence
|31
|13
|13
|5
|0
|31
|99
|96
|Hershey
|31
|12
|17
|0
|2
|26
|76
|107
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|30
|18
|10
|2
|0
|38
|96
|92
|Syracuse
|27
|17
|8
|2
|0
|36
|101
|72
|Cleveland
|30
|16
|10
|4
|0
|36
|94
|95
|Utica
|33
|16
|14
|2
|1
|35
|104
|114
|Toronto
|30
|14
|11
|3
|2
|33
|109
|110
|Binghamton
|33
|14
|16
|3
|0
|31
|93
|117
|Laval
|31
|12
|15
|2
|2
|28
|79
|85
|Belleville
|32
|13
|17
|2
|0
|28
|94
|106
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|30
|17
|9
|3
|1
|38
|118
|95
|Grand Rapids
|32
|17
|11
|2
|2
|38
|99
|97
|Milwaukee
|32
|16
|10
|5
|1
|38
|88
|88
|Iowa
|30
|15
|8
|4
|3
|37
|107
|93
|Rockford
|31
|15
|10
|2
|4
|36
|75
|88
|Texas
|29
|15
|10
|3
|1
|34
|108
|93
|San Antonio
|30
|13
|16
|1
|0
|27
|77
|89
|Manitoba
|29
|11
|16
|2
|0
|24
|67
|99
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|26
|17
|5
|1
|3
|38
|93
|65
|Tucson
|28
|16
|8
|3
|1
|36
|95
|87
|Colorado
|28
|15
|9
|3
|1
|34
|82
|85
|Bakersfield
|26
|15
|10
|0
|1
|31
|85
|76
|Stockton
|29
|13
|13
|3
|0
|29
|98
|112
|San Diego
|26
|11
|11
|1
|3
|26
|93
|98
|Ontario
|26
|10
|11
|3
|2
|25
|90
|112
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Binghamton 4, Utica 3
Cleveland 3, Belleville 2
Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 1
Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT
Providence 5, Springfield 4
San Antonio 2, Texas 1, OT
Stockton 5, Iowa 1
Tucson 4, San Jose 3
Colorado 3, Bakersfield 2, SO
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
