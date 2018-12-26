All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 32 23 7 2 0 48 107 87 Bridgeport 32 18 9 4 1 41 102 98 Lehigh Valley 30 18 9 1 2 39 114 94 Springfield 30 15 10 2 3 35 107 96 WB/Scranton 33 15 13 4 1 35 99 96 Hartford 31 14 14 1 2 31 95 102 Providence 31 13 13 5 0 31 99 96 Hershey 31 12 17 0 2 26 76 107 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 31 19 10 2 0 40 100 92 Syracuse 28 18 8 2 0 38 107 75 Cleveland 31 16 11 4 0 36 94 99 Utica 33 16 14 2 1 35 104 114 Toronto 31 14 12 3 2 33 110 114 Binghamton 34 14 17 3 0 31 96 123 Belleville 33 14 17 2 0 30 98 107 Laval 31 12 15 2 2 28 79 85 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 31 16 8 4 3 39 111 93 Chicago 30 17 9 3 1 38 118 95 Grand Rapids 32 17 11 2 2 38 99 97 Milwaukee 32 16 10 5 1 38 88 88 Rockford 32 15 11 2 4 36 75 92 Texas 29 15 10 3 1 34 108 93 San Antonio 30 13 16 1 0 27 77 89 Manitoba 29 11 16 2 0 24 67 99 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 26 17 5 1 3 38 93 65 Tucson 28 16 8 3 1 36 95 87 Colorado 28 15 9 3 1 34 82 85 Bakersfield 26 15 10 0 1 31 85 76 Stockton 29 13 13 3 0 29 98 112 San Diego 26 11 11 1 3 26 93 98 Ontario 26 10 11 3 2 25 90 112

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton 4, Utica 3

Cleveland 3, Belleville 2

Advertisement

Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 1

Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT

Providence 5, Springfield 4

San Antonio 2, Texas 1, OT

Stockton 5, Iowa 1

Tucson 4, San Jose 3

Colorado 3, Bakersfield 2, SO

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville 4, Toronto 1

Iowa 4, Rockford 0

Rochester 4, Cleveland 0

Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 3

Syracuse 6, Binghamton 3

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Laval, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.