AHL At A Glance

December 27, 2018 9:38 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 32 23 7 2 0 48 107 87
Bridgeport 33 19 9 4 1 43 105 100
Lehigh Valley 30 18 9 1 2 39 114 94
Springfield 30 15 10 2 3 35 107 96
WB/Scranton 33 15 13 4 1 35 99 96
Providence 31 13 13 5 0 31 99 96
Hartford 32 14 15 1 2 31 97 105
Hershey 31 12 17 0 2 26 76 107
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 31 19 10 2 0 40 100 92
Syracuse 28 18 8 2 0 38 107 75
Cleveland 31 16 11 4 0 36 94 99
Utica 34 16 15 2 1 35 104 115
Toronto 31 14 12 3 2 33 110 114
Binghamton 35 15 17 3 0 33 97 123
Belleville 33 14 17 2 0 30 98 107
Laval 31 12 15 2 2 28 79 85
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 31 18 9 3 1 40 122 96
Iowa 31 16 8 4 3 39 111 93
Grand Rapids 32 17 11 2 2 38 99 97
Milwaukee 33 16 11 5 1 38 89 92
Rockford 32 15 11 2 4 36 75 92
Texas 29 15 10 3 1 34 108 93
San Antonio 30 13 16 1 0 27 77 89
Manitoba 29 11 16 2 0 24 67 99
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 27 18 5 1 3 40 96 66
Tucson 28 16 8 3 1 36 95 87
Colorado 29 15 10 3 1 34 83 88
Bakersfield 26 15 10 0 1 31 85 76
Stockton 29 13 13 3 0 29 98 112
San Diego 26 11 11 1 3 26 93 98
Ontario 26 10 11 3 2 25 90 112

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville 4, Toronto 1

Iowa 4, Rockford 0

Rochester 4, Cleveland 0

Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 3

Syracuse 6, Binghamton 3

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 1

Thursday’s Games

San Jose 3, Colorado 1

Binghamton 1, Utica 0

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Laval, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

