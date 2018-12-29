Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

December 29, 2018
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 34 24 8 2 0 50 114 95
Bridgeport 35 21 9 4 1 47 112 105
Lehigh Valley 31 19 9 1 2 41 117 95
Springfield 32 15 11 3 3 36 113 104
WB/Scranton 34 15 14 4 1 35 100 101
Providence 33 14 14 5 0 33 104 100
Hartford 33 14 15 2 2 32 99 108
Hershey 33 13 18 0 2 28 82 112
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 30 20 8 2 0 42 121 79
Rochester 33 20 11 2 0 42 108 97
Cleveland 33 17 11 4 1 39 100 105
Utica 36 17 16 2 1 37 109 128
Belleville 35 16 17 2 0 34 107 113
Toronto 32 14 13 3 2 33 111 119
Binghamton 36 15 18 3 0 33 99 126
Laval 34 13 16 3 2 31 91 98
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 32 19 9 3 1 42 126 98
Iowa 32 17 8 4 3 41 114 94
Grand Rapids 34 18 11 3 2 41 105 103
Milwaukee 34 16 12 5 1 38 90 95
Texas 30 16 10 3 1 36 113 95
Rockford 33 15 12 2 4 36 77 96
San Antonio 32 14 17 1 0 29 82 96
Manitoba 29 11 16 2 0 24 67 99
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 27 18 5 1 3 40 96 66
Tucson 29 17 8 3 1 38 100 89
Colorado 29 15 10 3 1 34 83 88
Bakersfield 27 15 11 0 1 31 88 80
Stockton 30 13 14 3 0 29 100 117
San Diego 27 12 11 1 3 28 97 101
Ontario 27 10 12 3 2 25 92 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Belleville 6, Laval 4

Binghamton 1, Utica 0

Bridgeport 3, Hartford 2

Texas 5, San Antonio 2

San Diego 4, Bakersfield 3

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT

Syracuse 10, Utica 1

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3

Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 1

Lehigh Valley 3, Providence 1

Rochester 5, Toronto 1

Laval 4, Charlotte 2

Chicago 4, Rockford 2

San Antonio 3, Ontario 2

Tucson 5, Stockton 2

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte 5, Laval 4, OT

Belleville 3, Binghamton 2

Bridgeport 3, Hartford 2, OT

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 3, SO

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 1

Providence 4, Hershey 1

Syracuse 4, Springfield 3, OT

Utica 4, Rochester 3

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Charlotte at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

