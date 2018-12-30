Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

December 30, 2018
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 34 24 8 2 0 50 114 95
Bridgeport 35 21 9 4 1 47 112 105
Lehigh Valley 32 19 10 1 2 41 120 102
Springfield 33 15 11 4 3 37 118 110
WB/Scranton 35 16 14 4 1 37 107 104
Hartford 34 15 15 2 2 34 105 113
Providence 34 14 15 5 0 33 105 102
Hershey 34 14 18 0 2 30 84 113
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 30 20 8 2 0 42 121 79
Rochester 33 20 11 2 0 42 108 97
Cleveland 33 17 11 4 1 39 100 105
Utica 36 17 16 2 1 37 109 128
Belleville 35 16 17 2 0 34 107 113
Toronto 32 14 13 3 2 33 111 119
Binghamton 36 15 18 3 0 33 99 126
Laval 34 13 16 3 2 31 91 98
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 33 20 9 3 1 44 128 99
Iowa 32 17 8 4 3 41 114 94
Grand Rapids 34 18 11 3 2 41 105 103
Texas 31 17 10 3 1 38 118 96
Milwaukee 34 16 12 5 1 38 90 95
Rockford 34 15 12 3 4 37 78 98
San Antonio 32 14 17 1 0 29 82 96
Manitoba 30 12 16 2 0 26 71 99
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 27 18 5 1 3 40 96 66
Tucson 30 17 9 3 1 38 102 92
Colorado 30 15 11 3 1 34 83 92
Bakersfield 28 15 11 1 1 32 90 83
Stockton 31 14 14 3 0 31 103 119
San Diego 28 13 11 1 3 30 100 103
Ontario 28 10 13 3 2 25 93 120

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT

Syracuse 10, Utica 1

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3

Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 1

Lehigh Valley 3, Providence 1

Rochester 5, Toronto 1

Laval 4, Charlotte 2

Chicago 4, Rockford 2

San Antonio 3, Ontario 2

Tucson 5, Stockton 2

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte 5, Laval 4, OT

Belleville 3, Binghamton 2

Bridgeport 3, Hartford 2, OT

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 3, SO

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 1

Providence 4, Hershey 1

Syracuse 4, Springfield 3, OT

Utica 4, Rochester 3

WB/Scranton 7, Lehigh Valley 3

Chicago 2, Rockford 1, OT

Texas 5, Ontario 1

Stockton 3, Tucson 2

San Diego 3, Bakersfield 2, OT

Sunday’s Games

Hartford 6, Springfield 5, OT

Manitoba 4, Colorado 0

Hershey 2, Providence 1

Texas at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Charlotte at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

