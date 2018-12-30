|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|34
|24
|8
|2
|0
|50
|114
|95
|Bridgeport
|35
|21
|9
|4
|1
|47
|112
|105
|Lehigh Valley
|32
|19
|10
|1
|2
|41
|120
|102
|Springfield
|33
|15
|11
|4
|3
|37
|118
|110
|WB/Scranton
|35
|16
|14
|4
|1
|37
|107
|104
|Hartford
|34
|15
|15
|2
|2
|34
|105
|113
|Providence
|34
|14
|15
|5
|0
|33
|105
|102
|Hershey
|34
|14
|18
|0
|2
|30
|84
|113
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|30
|20
|8
|2
|0
|42
|121
|79
|Rochester
|33
|20
|11
|2
|0
|42
|108
|97
|Cleveland
|33
|17
|11
|4
|1
|39
|100
|105
|Utica
|36
|17
|16
|2
|1
|37
|109
|128
|Belleville
|35
|16
|17
|2
|0
|34
|107
|113
|Toronto
|32
|14
|13
|3
|2
|33
|111
|119
|Binghamton
|36
|15
|18
|3
|0
|33
|99
|126
|Laval
|34
|13
|16
|3
|2
|31
|91
|98
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|33
|20
|9
|3
|1
|44
|128
|99
|Iowa
|32
|17
|8
|4
|3
|41
|114
|94
|Grand Rapids
|34
|18
|11
|3
|2
|41
|105
|103
|Texas
|32
|17
|11
|3
|1
|38
|120
|100
|Milwaukee
|34
|16
|12
|5
|1
|38
|90
|95
|Rockford
|34
|15
|12
|3
|4
|37
|78
|98
|San Antonio
|33
|15
|17
|1
|0
|31
|86
|98
|Manitoba
|30
|12
|16
|2
|0
|26
|71
|99
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|28
|18
|6
|1
|3
|40
|97
|71
|Tucson
|30
|17
|9
|3
|1
|38
|102
|92
|Colorado
|30
|15
|11
|3
|1
|34
|83
|92
|Bakersfield
|28
|15
|11
|1
|1
|32
|90
|83
|San Diego
|29
|14
|11
|1
|3
|32
|105
|104
|Stockton
|31
|14
|14
|3
|0
|31
|103
|119
|Ontario
|28
|10
|13
|3
|2
|25
|93
|120
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Cleveland 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT
Syracuse 10, Utica 1
Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3
Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 1
Lehigh Valley 3, Providence 1
Rochester 5, Toronto 1
Laval 4, Charlotte 2
Chicago 4, Rockford 2
San Antonio 3, Ontario 2
Tucson 5, Stockton 2
Charlotte 5, Laval 4, OT
Belleville 3, Binghamton 2
Bridgeport 3, Hartford 2, OT
Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 3, SO
Iowa 3, Milwaukee 1
Providence 4, Hershey 1
Syracuse 4, Springfield 3, OT
Utica 4, Rochester 3
WB/Scranton 7, Lehigh Valley 3
Chicago 2, Rockford 1, OT
Texas 5, Ontario 1
Stockton 3, Tucson 2
San Diego 3, Bakersfield 2, OT
Hartford 6, Springfield 5, OT
Manitoba 4, Colorado 0
Hershey 2, Providence 1
San Antonio 4, Texas 2
San Diego 5, San Jose 1
Charlotte at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.