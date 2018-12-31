All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 35 24 8 3 0 51 118 100 Bridgeport 35 21 9 4 1 47 112 105 Lehigh Valley 32 19 10 1 2 41 120 102 WB/Scranton 36 17 14 4 1 39 112 106 Springfield 33 15 11 4 3 37 118 110 Hartford 34 15 15 2 2 34 105 113 Providence 34 14 15 5 0 33 105 102 Hershey 34 14 18 0 2 30 84 113 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 30 20 8 2 0 42 121 79 Rochester 33 20 11 2 0 42 108 97 Cleveland 33 17 11 4 1 39 100 105 Utica 36 17 16 2 1 37 109 128 Toronto 33 15 13 3 2 35 116 123 Belleville 35 16 17 2 0 34 107 113 Binghamton 37 15 19 3 0 33 101 131 Laval 34 13 16 3 2 31 91 98 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 34 20 10 3 1 44 129 102 Iowa 33 18 8 4 3 43 117 95 Grand Rapids 35 19 11 3 2 43 107 104 Texas 32 17 11 3 1 38 120 100 Milwaukee 34 16 12 5 1 38 90 95 Rockford 35 15 13 3 4 37 79 100 San Antonio 33 15 17 1 0 31 86 98 Manitoba 31 13 16 2 0 28 75 100 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 29 19 6 1 3 42 103 76 Tucson 30 17 9 3 1 38 102 92 Colorado 31 15 12 3 1 34 84 96 Bakersfield 28 15 11 1 1 32 90 83 San Diego 29 14 11 1 3 32 105 104 Stockton 32 14 15 3 0 31 108 125 Ontario 28 10 13 3 2 25 93 120

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 3, Binghamton 2

Bridgeport 3, Hartford 2, OT

Advertisement

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 3, SO

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 1

Providence 4, Hershey 1

Syracuse 4, Springfield 3, OT

Utica 4, Rochester 3

WB/Scranton 7, Lehigh Valley 3

Chicago 2, Rockford 1, OT

Texas 5, Ontario 1

Stockton 3, Tucson 2

San Diego 3, Bakersfield 2, OT

Sunday’s Games

Hartford 6, Springfield 5, OT

Manitoba 4, Colorado 0

Hershey 2, Providence 1

San Antonio 4, Texas 2

San Diego 5, San Jose 1

Monday’s Games

Toronto 5, Charlotte 4, OT

Iowa 3, Chicago 1

Manitoba 4, Colorado 1

Grand Rapids 2, Rockford 1

WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 2

San Jose 6, Stockton 5

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utica at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.