|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|33
|23
|8
|2
|0
|48
|109
|91
|Bridgeport
|34
|20
|9
|4
|1
|45
|109
|103
|Lehigh Valley
|31
|19
|9
|1
|2
|41
|117
|95
|Springfield
|31
|15
|11
|2
|3
|35
|110
|100
|WB/Scranton
|34
|15
|14
|4
|1
|35
|100
|101
|Hartford
|32
|14
|15
|1
|2
|31
|97
|105
|Providence
|32
|13
|14
|5
|0
|31
|100
|99
|Hershey
|32
|13
|17
|0
|2
|28
|81
|108
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|32
|20
|10
|2
|0
|42
|105
|93
|Syracuse
|29
|19
|8
|2
|0
|40
|117
|76
|Cleveland
|32
|17
|11
|4
|0
|38
|97
|101
|Utica
|35
|16
|16
|2
|1
|35
|105
|125
|Toronto
|32
|14
|13
|3
|2
|33
|111
|119
|Binghamton
|35
|15
|17
|3
|0
|33
|97
|123
|Belleville
|34
|15
|17
|2
|0
|32
|104
|111
|Laval
|33
|13
|16
|2
|2
|30
|87
|93
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|32
|19
|9
|3
|1
|42
|126
|98
|Iowa
|31
|16
|8
|4
|3
|39
|111
|93
|Grand Rapids
|33
|17
|11
|3
|2
|39
|101
|100
|Milwaukee
|33
|16
|11
|5
|1
|38
|89
|92
|Texas
|30
|16
|10
|3
|1
|36
|113
|95
|Rockford
|33
|15
|12
|2
|4
|36
|77
|96
|San Antonio
|32
|14
|17
|1
|0
|29
|82
|96
|Manitoba
|29
|11
|16
|2
|0
|24
|67
|99
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|27
|18
|5
|1
|3
|40
|96
|66
|Tucson
|29
|17
|8
|3
|1
|38
|100
|89
|Colorado
|29
|15
|10
|3
|1
|34
|83
|88
|Bakersfield
|27
|15
|11
|0
|1
|31
|88
|80
|Stockton
|30
|13
|14
|3
|0
|29
|100
|117
|San Diego
|27
|12
|11
|1
|3
|28
|97
|101
|Ontario
|27
|10
|12
|3
|2
|25
|92
|115
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Iowa 4, Rockford 0
Rochester 4, Cleveland 0
Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 3
Syracuse 6, Binghamton 3
Chicago 4, Milwaukee 1
San Jose 3, Colorado 1
Belleville 6, Laval 4
Binghamton 1, Utica 0
Bridgeport 3, Hartford 2
Texas 5, San Antonio 2
San Diego 4, Bakersfield 3
Cleveland 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT
Syracuse 10, Utica 1
Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3
Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 1
Lehigh Valley 3, Providence 1
Rochester 5, Toronto 1
Laval 4, Charlotte 2
Chicago 4, Rockford 2
San Antonio 3, Ontario 2
Tucson 5, Stockton 2
Charlotte at Laval, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Ontario at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
