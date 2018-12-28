All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 33 23 8 2 0 48 109 91 Bridgeport 34 20 9 4 1 45 109 103 Lehigh Valley 31 19 9 1 2 41 117 95 Springfield 31 15 11 2 3 35 110 100 WB/Scranton 34 15 14 4 1 35 100 101 Hartford 32 14 15 1 2 31 97 105 Providence 32 13 14 5 0 31 100 99 Hershey 32 13 17 0 2 28 81 108 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 32 20 10 2 0 42 105 93 Syracuse 29 19 8 2 0 40 117 76 Cleveland 32 17 11 4 0 38 97 101 Utica 35 16 16 2 1 35 105 125 Toronto 32 14 13 3 2 33 111 119 Binghamton 35 15 17 3 0 33 97 123 Belleville 34 15 17 2 0 32 104 111 Laval 33 13 16 2 2 30 87 93 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 32 19 9 3 1 42 126 98 Iowa 31 16 8 4 3 39 111 93 Grand Rapids 33 17 11 3 2 39 101 100 Milwaukee 33 16 11 5 1 38 89 92 Texas 30 16 10 3 1 36 113 95 Rockford 33 15 12 2 4 36 77 96 San Antonio 32 14 17 1 0 29 82 96 Manitoba 29 11 16 2 0 24 67 99 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 27 18 5 1 3 40 96 66 Tucson 29 17 8 3 1 38 100 89 Colorado 29 15 10 3 1 34 83 88 Bakersfield 27 15 11 0 1 31 88 80 Stockton 30 13 14 3 0 29 100 117 San Diego 27 12 11 1 3 28 97 101 Ontario 27 10 12 3 2 25 92 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa 4, Rockford 0

Rochester 4, Cleveland 0

Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 3

Syracuse 6, Binghamton 3

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 1

Thursday’s Games

San Jose 3, Colorado 1

Belleville 6, Laval 4

Binghamton 1, Utica 0

Bridgeport 3, Hartford 2

Texas 5, San Antonio 2

San Diego 4, Bakersfield 3

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT

Syracuse 10, Utica 1

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3

Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 1

Lehigh Valley 3, Providence 1

Rochester 5, Toronto 1

Laval 4, Charlotte 2

Chicago 4, Rockford 2

San Antonio 3, Ontario 2

Tucson 5, Stockton 2

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Laval, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Charlotte at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

