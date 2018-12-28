|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|32
|23
|7
|2
|0
|48
|107
|87
|Bridgeport
|33
|19
|9
|4
|1
|43
|105
|100
|Lehigh Valley
|30
|18
|9
|1
|2
|39
|114
|94
|Springfield
|30
|15
|10
|2
|3
|35
|107
|96
|WB/Scranton
|33
|15
|13
|4
|1
|35
|99
|96
|Providence
|31
|13
|13
|5
|0
|31
|99
|96
|Hartford
|32
|14
|15
|1
|2
|31
|97
|105
|Hershey
|31
|12
|17
|0
|2
|26
|76
|107
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|31
|19
|10
|2
|0
|40
|100
|92
|Syracuse
|28
|18
|8
|2
|0
|38
|107
|75
|Cleveland
|31
|16
|11
|4
|0
|36
|94
|99
|Utica
|34
|16
|15
|2
|1
|35
|104
|115
|Toronto
|31
|14
|12
|3
|2
|33
|110
|114
|Binghamton
|35
|15
|17
|3
|0
|33
|97
|123
|Belleville
|34
|15
|17
|2
|0
|32
|104
|111
|Laval
|32
|12
|16
|2
|2
|28
|83
|91
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|31
|18
|9
|3
|1
|40
|122
|96
|Iowa
|31
|16
|8
|4
|3
|39
|111
|93
|Grand Rapids
|32
|17
|11
|2
|2
|38
|99
|97
|Milwaukee
|33
|16
|11
|5
|1
|38
|89
|92
|Texas
|30
|16
|10
|3
|1
|36
|113
|95
|Rockford
|32
|15
|11
|2
|4
|36
|75
|92
|San Antonio
|31
|13
|17
|1
|0
|27
|79
|94
|Manitoba
|29
|11
|16
|2
|0
|24
|67
|99
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|27
|18
|5
|1
|3
|40
|96
|66
|Tucson
|28
|16
|8
|3
|1
|36
|95
|87
|Colorado
|29
|15
|10
|3
|1
|34
|83
|88
|Bakersfield
|27
|15
|11
|0
|1
|31
|88
|80
|Stockton
|29
|13
|13
|3
|0
|29
|98
|112
|San Diego
|27
|12
|11
|1
|3
|28
|97
|101
|Ontario
|26
|10
|11
|3
|2
|25
|90
|112
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Iowa 4, Rockford 0
Rochester 4, Cleveland 0
Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 3
Syracuse 6, Binghamton 3
Chicago 4, Milwaukee 1
San Jose 3, Colorado 1
Belleville 6, Laval 4
Binghamton 1, Utica 0
Bridgeport 3, Hartford 2
Texas 5, San Antonio 2
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Laval, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Ontario at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.