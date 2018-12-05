Listen Live Sports

Air Force holds off Denver 73-65

December 5, 2018 11:47 pm
 
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Caleb Morris scored 16 points and Air Force made 9 of 10 free throws in the final 69 seconds to defeat Denver 73-65 on Wednesday night.

Lavelle Scottie added 14 points with nine rebounds for the Falcons (4-5) with Chris Joyce scoring 13 and Pervis Louder 12.

AJ Walker had a 3-point play with 11:18 remaining, the third and last time Air Force had a 10-point lead in the second half. Joseph Lanzi, who had a career-high 14 points for the Pioneers (2-7), hit a 3 and a layup to cut the deficit to 57-54 with 4:19 to play.

Air Force answered with five quick points before another Lanzi 3 made it a five-point game but down the stretch the Falcons were too good from the line. The Falcons were 17 of 19 on free throws in the second half after going 1 of 2 in the first.

Joe Rosga had 17 points, giving him 1,370 for his career, moving past Eric Benzel for 10th on the Denver career list.

