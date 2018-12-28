Air Force jumps out early, cruises past UC Riverside 72-60

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Ryan Swan scored 16 points, Lavelle Scottie added 13 and Air Force cruised to a 72-60 victory over UC Riverside on Friday night.

Swan was 5 of 8 from the field and made a pair of 3-pointers and Scottie was 4-of-11 shooting for the Falcons (5-7), who shot 25 of 45 (55.6 percent) from the field.

Dikymbe Martin scored 17 points and Dragan Elkaz added 11 to lead UC Riverside (5-9).

Air Force took the lead for good seven minutes into the game and built a 35-24 halftime advantage. A 10-2 spurt pulled UC Riverside to 56-47 with about 10 minutes remaining but the Falcons stretched their lead to 15 points with about five minutes left.

The Falcons snapped a two-game skid and opens Mountain West Conference play on Wednesday hosting New Mexico. UC Riverside plays at Western Michigan on Sunday and Bethesda College at home Jan. 4 before starting its Big West Conference schedule hosting Cal State Northridge on Jan 9.

