The Associated Press
 
Akron hires Chattanooga coach Tom Arth to replace Bowden

December 14, 2018 9:11 pm
 
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Akron has hired Chattanooga coach Tom Arth to replace fired coach Terry Bowden.

The school announced the hiring Friday, nearly two weeks after firing Bowden following a 4-8 season.

Arth coached Chattanooga the past two seasons and had an 11-13 record, including 6-5 this season. He previously coached four seasons at John Carroll, his alma mater, and went 40-8 with three postseason appearances.

Arth was a backup to Peyton Manning from 2003-05 with the Indianapolis Colts, but never appeared in a regular-season game.

Bowden was fired this month after Akron completed a disappointing 4-8 season with a 28-3 loss at South Carolina.

Akron says it will hold a press conference Monday at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

