Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa quickly became Heisman candidate

December 3, 2018 3:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WHO: Tua Tagovailoa

YEAR/POSITION/SCHOOL: Sophomore, QB, Alabama

BIO: A native of Hawaii, Tagovailoa was a five-star recruit who came off the bench to lead a comeback in the national championship game to finish his freshman season. Beat out two-year starter Jalen Hurts.

KEY STATS: Passed for 3,353 yards and 37 touchdowns against four interceptions. Had a string of 194 passes without an interception starting in the third quarter of January’s title game with Georgia. Attempted only three fourth-quarter passes during the regular season with Alabama building big leads.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

THE SKINNY: Opened the season as the betting favorite for the Heisman despite not starting a game, thanks largely to a performance in the national title game that included the 41-yard winning touchdown pass in overtime. Left the Southeastern Conference championship game in the same Atlanta stadium with a high ankle sprain. Injured early in the game and again late, it was a rare off-performance for Tagovailoa.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
12|11 CDM & Eggs
12|11 The Identity Governance Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Child battling cancer becomes honorary Air Force fighter pilot

Today in History

1815: Madison presents trade agreement to Congress