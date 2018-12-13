Alex Dickerson agrees to minor league deal with Padres

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Outfielder Alex Dickerson, who hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2016 because of two major injuries that required surgery, has agreed to a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres.

The 28-year-old played in one spring training game in 2017, on March 11, and was diagnosed with a bulging disk in his back. He had surgery that June 28, returned for spring training this year and the Padres said March 20 that the left-hander needed Tommy John surgery.

Dickerson was sent outright to the minor leagues in November and became a free agent.

He missed most of 2014 because of a left ankle injury, hit .307 with 12 homers and 71 RBIs at Triple-A El Paso the following year and made his big league debut that Aug. 6. He batted .257 with 10 homers and 37 RBIs with the Padres in 2016.

His deal was announced Thursday.

