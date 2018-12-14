Alfred Dunhill Championship Leading Scores

Friday At Leopard Creek Country Club Malelane, South Africa Purse: $1.7 million Yardage: 7,287; Par: 72 Second Round David Lipsky, United States 70-66—136 Marc Warren, Scotland 70-67—137 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 71-66—137 David Drysdale, Scotland 69-69—138 Doug McGuigan, Scotland 72-66—138 Brandon Stone, South Africa 69-70—139 Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 67-72—139 Oliver Bekker, South Africa 66-73—139 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 69-70—139 Oliver Wilson, England 70-69—139 Darren Fichardt, South Africa 69-70—139 Kim Koivu, Finland 75-65—140 Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 71-69—140 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 70-70—140 Sean Crocker, United States 72-68—140 Ernie Els, South Africa 73-67—140 Ben Evans, England 70-70—140 Zander Lombard, South Africa 71-69—140 Niklas Lemke, Sweden 72-68—140 Also Chase Koepka, United States 73-72—145 Missed Cut Kurt Kitayama, United States 77-72—149

