Alfred Dunhill Championship Leading Scores

|Friday
|At Leopard Creek Country Club
|Malelane, South Africa
|Purse: $1.7 million
|Yardage: 7,287; Par: 72
|Second Round
|David Lipsky, United States
|70-66—136
|Marc Warren, Scotland
|70-67—137
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|71-66—137
|David Drysdale, Scotland
|69-69—138
|Doug McGuigan, Scotland
|72-66—138
|Brandon Stone, South Africa
|69-70—139
|Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia
|67-72—139
|Oliver Bekker, South Africa
|66-73—139
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|69-70—139
|Oliver Wilson, England
|70-69—139
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa
|69-70—139
|Kim Koivu, Finland
|75-65—140
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|71-69—140
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa
|70-70—140
|Sean Crocker, United States
|72-68—140
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|73-67—140
|Ben Evans, England
|70-70—140
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|71-69—140
|Niklas Lemke, Sweden
|72-68—140
|Also
|Chase Koepka, United States
|73-72—145
|Missed Cut
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|77-72—149
