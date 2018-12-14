Listen Live Sports

Alfred Dunhill Championship Leading Scores

December 14, 2018 3:13 pm
 
Friday
At Leopard Creek Country Club
Malelane, South Africa
Purse: $1.7 million
Yardage: 7,287; Par: 72
Second Round
David Lipsky, United States 70-66—136
Marc Warren, Scotland 70-67—137
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 71-66—137
David Drysdale, Scotland 69-69—138
Doug McGuigan, Scotland 72-66—138
Brandon Stone, South Africa 69-70—139
Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 67-72—139
Oliver Bekker, South Africa 66-73—139
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 69-70—139
Oliver Wilson, England 70-69—139
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 69-70—139
Kim Koivu, Finland 75-65—140
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 71-69—140
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 70-70—140
Sean Crocker, United States 72-68—140
Ernie Els, South Africa 73-67—140
Ben Evans, England 70-70—140
Zander Lombard, South Africa 71-69—140
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 72-68—140
Also
Chase Koepka, United States 73-72—145
Missed Cut
Kurt Kitayama, United States 77-72—149

