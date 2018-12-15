Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alonso lifts UNC Greensboro over North Alabama 53-48

December 15, 2018 7:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Francis Alonso scored 14 points, including five in a key stretch late in the game, and UNC Greensboro held off North Alabama 53-48 on Saturday.

Isaiah Miller added 12 points for the Spartans (10-2). The 10 nonconference wins are UNCG’s most as a member of Division I (1991-92).

Jamari Blackmon scored 17 points and Kendarius Smith added 10 for the Lions (3-8).

Alonso’s 3-pointer with 2:17 left gave the Spartans a 51-48 lead and a minute later he followed it up with a jumper for a 53-48 lead. Neither team scored in the final minute.

Advertisement

North Alabama tied it at 48 on a 3-point play by Blackmon with 2:57 remaining but the Lions went scoreless the rest of the game.

North Alabama is transitioning to Division I as a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress