Alonso lifts UNC Greensboro over North Alabama 53-48

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Francis Alonso scored 14 points, including five in a key stretch late in the game, and UNC Greensboro held off North Alabama 53-48 on Saturday.

Isaiah Miller added 12 points for the Spartans (10-2). The 10 nonconference wins are UNCG’s most as a member of Division I (1991-92).

Jamari Blackmon scored 17 points and Kendarius Smith added 10 for the Lions (3-8).

Alonso’s 3-pointer with 2:17 left gave the Spartans a 51-48 lead and a minute later he followed it up with a jumper for a 53-48 lead. Neither team scored in the final minute.

North Alabama tied it at 48 on a 3-point play by Blackmon with 2:57 remaining but the Lions went scoreless the rest of the game.

North Alabama is transitioning to Division I as a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

