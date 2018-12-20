Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels agree to 1-year deal with pitcher Trevor Cahill

December 20, 2018 3:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have added to their pitching staff, agreeing to a one-year deal with Trevor Cahill.

The 30-year old right-hander went 7-4 with a 3.76 ERA for Oakland last season. He allowed just eight home runs in 110 innings, with the 0.65 average per nine innings being the fourth-lowest in the American League. His 7.36 hits allowed per nine innings were ninth-lowest.

Cahill, who grew up nearby in Oceanside, California, was selected to the All-Star Game in 2010 while with the Athletics. He has an 80-83 record in 10 big league seasons with a 4.08 ERA. He has a 2.61 ERA in eight games at Angel Stadium with six of those being starts.

___

Advertisement

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency