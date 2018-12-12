Listen Live Sports

Antetokounmpo, Oladipo expected back for Bucks-Pacers game

December 12, 2018 5:52 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will both be at full strength Wednesday night when All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo return to the court.

Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee’s star forward, sat out Monday’s game with neck soreness. Coach Mike Budenholzer said he expects the Eastern Conference’s leading scorer to start. Antetokounmpo averages 26.5 points.

Oladipo, the Pacers’ star guard, returns after missing 11 consecutive games with soreness in his right knee.

Coach Nate McMillan said Oladipo practiced Tuesday and felt no pain. He said Oladipo’s minutes would be restricted.

The Pacers went 7-4 in his absence, including four straight wins heading into Wednesday’s game. Indiana was 0-6 without Oladipo last season.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

