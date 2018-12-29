Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

December 29, 2018 3:31 pm
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes eruptions from the Mount Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia, ice fishing in Massachusetts and girls celebrating Christmas in Congo.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 22-28, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

