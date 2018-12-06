AP Player of the Year Voting

Voting for the 2018 AP Player of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
|39
|13
|2
|145
|Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
|13
|36
|6
|117
|Dwayne Haskins, Ohio St.
|4
|5
|33
|55
|Will Grier, West Virginia
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Gardner Minshew, Washington St.
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Christian Wilkins, Clemson
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Travis Etienne, Clemson
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Mitch Hyatt, Clemson
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Josh Allen, Kentucky
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rondale Moore, Purdue
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Quinnen Williams, Alabama
|0
|0
|1
|1
