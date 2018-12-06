Listen Live Sports

AP Player of the Year Voting

December 6, 2018 2:52 pm
 
Voting for the 2018 AP Player of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma 39 13 2 145
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama 13 36 6 117
Dwayne Haskins, Ohio St. 4 5 33 55
Will Grier, West Virginia 0 1 3 5
Gardner Minshew, Washington St. 0 0 4 4
Christian Wilkins, Clemson 0 0 2 2
Travis Etienne, Clemson 0 0 2 2
Mitch Hyatt, Clemson 0 1 0 2
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin 0 0 1 1
Josh Allen, Kentucky 0 0 1 1
Rondale Moore, Purdue 0 0 1 1
Quinnen Williams, Alabama 0 0 1 1

