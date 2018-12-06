AP Player of the Year Voting

Voting for the 2018 AP Player of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total Kyler Murray, Oklahoma 39 13 2 145 Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama 13 36 6 117 Dwayne Haskins, Ohio St. 4 5 33 55 Will Grier, West Virginia 0 1 3 5 Gardner Minshew, Washington St. 0 0 4 4 Christian Wilkins, Clemson 0 0 2 2 Travis Etienne, Clemson 0 0 2 2 Mitch Hyatt, Clemson 0 1 0 2 Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin 0 0 1 1 Josh Allen, Kentucky 0 0 1 1 Rondale Moore, Purdue 0 0 1 1 Quinnen Williams, Alabama 0 0 1 1

