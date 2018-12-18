Listen Live Sports

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

December 18, 2018 1:50 pm
 
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 17, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. New Orleans Saints (11) 12 2 0 382 2
2. Los Angeles Chargers (1) 11 3 0 368 4
3. Kansas City Chiefs 11 3 0 360 1
4. Chicago Bears 10 4 0 345 6
5. Los Angeles Rams 11 3 0 337 3
6. Houston Texans 10 4 0 324 7
7. New England Patriots 9 5 0 307 5
8. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 5 1 306 10
9. Indianapolis Colts 8 6 0 279 11
10. Seattle Seahawks 8 6 0 268 8
11. Dallas Cowboys 8 6 0 260 9
12. Baltimore Ravens 8 6 0 256 12
13. Minnesota Vikings 7 6 1 247 13
14. Tennessee Titans 8 6 0 237 14
15. Philadelphia Eagles 7 7 0 220 16
16. Cleveland Browns 6 7 1 201 20
17. Miami Dolphins 7 7 0 187 15
18. Washington Redskins 7 7 0 172 24
19. Carolina Panthers 6 8 0 166 17
20. Green Bay Packers 5 8 1 153 19
21. Denver Broncos 6 8 0 147 18
22. Atlanta Falcons 5 9 0 118 25
23. New York Giants 5 9 0 112 21
24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 9 0 108 22
25. Buffalo Bills 5 9 0 95 27
25. Detroit Lions 5 9 0 95 23
27. Cincinnati Bengals 6 8 0 94 28
28. San Francisco 49ers 4 10 0 62 31
29. New York Jets 4 10 0 52 26
30. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 10 0 38 29
31. Oakland Raiders 3 11 0 28 30
32. Arizona Cardinals 3 11 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

