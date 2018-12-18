AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 17, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New Orleans Saints (11)
|12
|2
|0
|382
|2
|2. Los Angeles Chargers (1)
|11
|3
|0
|368
|4
|3. Kansas City Chiefs
|11
|3
|0
|360
|1
|4. Chicago Bears
|10
|4
|0
|345
|6
|5. Los Angeles Rams
|11
|3
|0
|337
|3
|6. Houston Texans
|10
|4
|0
|324
|7
|7. New England Patriots
|9
|5
|0
|307
|5
|8. Pittsburgh Steelers
|8
|5
|1
|306
|10
|9. Indianapolis Colts
|8
|6
|0
|279
|11
|10. Seattle Seahawks
|8
|6
|0
|268
|8
|11. Dallas Cowboys
|8
|6
|0
|260
|9
|12. Baltimore Ravens
|8
|6
|0
|256
|12
|13. Minnesota Vikings
|7
|6
|1
|247
|13
|14. Tennessee Titans
|8
|6
|0
|237
|14
|15. Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|7
|0
|220
|16
|16. Cleveland Browns
|6
|7
|1
|201
|20
|17. Miami Dolphins
|7
|7
|0
|187
|15
|18. Washington Redskins
|7
|7
|0
|172
|24
|19. Carolina Panthers
|6
|8
|0
|166
|17
|20. Green Bay Packers
|5
|8
|1
|153
|19
|21. Denver Broncos
|6
|8
|0
|147
|18
|22. Atlanta Falcons
|5
|9
|0
|118
|25
|23. New York Giants
|5
|9
|0
|112
|21
|24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|9
|0
|108
|22
|25. Buffalo Bills
|5
|9
|0
|95
|27
|25. Detroit Lions
|5
|9
|0
|95
|23
|27. Cincinnati Bengals
|6
|8
|0
|94
|28
|28. San Francisco 49ers
|4
|10
|0
|62
|31
|29. New York Jets
|4
|10
|0
|52
|26
|30. Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|10
|0
|38
|29
|31. Oakland Raiders
|3
|11
|0
|28
|30
|32. Arizona Cardinals
|3
|11
|0
|12
|32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
