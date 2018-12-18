AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 17, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. New Orleans Saints (11) 12 2 0 382 2 2. Los Angeles Chargers (1) 11 3 0 368 4 3. Kansas City Chiefs 11 3 0 360 1 4. Chicago Bears 10 4 0 345 6 5. Los Angeles Rams 11 3 0 337 3 6. Houston Texans 10 4 0 324 7 7. New England Patriots 9 5 0 307 5 8. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 5 1 306 10 9. Indianapolis Colts 8 6 0 279 11 10. Seattle Seahawks 8 6 0 268 8 11. Dallas Cowboys 8 6 0 260 9 12. Baltimore Ravens 8 6 0 256 12 13. Minnesota Vikings 7 6 1 247 13 14. Tennessee Titans 8 6 0 237 14 15. Philadelphia Eagles 7 7 0 220 16 16. Cleveland Browns 6 7 1 201 20 17. Miami Dolphins 7 7 0 187 15 18. Washington Redskins 7 7 0 172 24 19. Carolina Panthers 6 8 0 166 17 20. Green Bay Packers 5 8 1 153 19 21. Denver Broncos 6 8 0 147 18 22. Atlanta Falcons 5 9 0 118 25 23. New York Giants 5 9 0 112 21 24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 9 0 108 22 25. Buffalo Bills 5 9 0 95 27 25. Detroit Lions 5 9 0 95 23 27. Cincinnati Bengals 6 8 0 94 28 28. San Francisco 49ers 4 10 0 62 31 29. New York Jets 4 10 0 52 26 30. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 10 0 38 29 31. Oakland Raiders 3 11 0 28 30 32. Arizona Cardinals 3 11 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

