The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AP source: NFL fines umpire $9,300, reinstates him

December 14, 2018 3:53 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the move says the NFL has fined umpire Roy Ellison $9,300 and reinstated him from administrative leave after his dispute in Miami with Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes.

The person confirmed the fine to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the league hadn’t commented. The fine is the amount of one game check for Ellison.

TV video showed Hughes confronting Ellison in the tunnel near the locker room after the Dolphins’ win over the Bills on Dec. 2 and accusing the official of using a derogatory term. Hughes waved his index finger and shouted, “I’ll catch you! I’ll catch you, guaranteed!” before being pulled away by a teammate.

Ellison was placed on administrative leave last week.

AP Sports Writer Barry Wilner in New York contributed to this report.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

