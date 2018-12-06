Listen Live Sports

AP top player Murray adds O’Brien; Tua wins Camp

December 6, 2018 7:26 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — AP player of the year Kyler Murray adds the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback as ESPN’s College Football Awards show in Atlanta began. But right before the show started it was announced that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

The last five winners of the Walter Camp have gone on to win the Heisman, but only five Heisman winners have failed to win AP Player of the Year since the award started in 1998.

Murray beat out Tagovailoa and Washington State’s Gardner Minshew II for the Davey O’Brien. The other finalists for the Walter Camp were Murray, Minshew, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen.

